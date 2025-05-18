All about the 90-degree rule that prevented Carter Starocci from defeating Kyle Dake at the World Team Trials

The World Team Trials recently concluded in Louisville, Kentucky. However, the match between Olympic medalist Kyle Dake and five-time NCAA champion Carter Starocci turned controversial, following a review in the final seconds of the bout.
Starocci and Dake competed for the top spot in the men's freestyle wrestling (86kg) category at the World Team Trials in Louisville. Starocci was trailing behind Dake until the last few seconds, when he attempted a takedown. This was when the review was taken to see if the takedown was valid.
Even if the scores were level by the final second, the NCAA Champion would've won against Dake by virtue of the takedown. However, to the surprise of everyone, Starocci's attempt at a takedown was turned down after the review.
Many fans considered it unfair to Starocci, who had nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. However, according to X user @KozakJon, the right call was made.
The user shared a list of rules for scoring 2 points [as validated by the United World Wrestling] on his X profile. According to Kozak, Dake didn't violate any rules and held the required chest wrap in the final 90 seconds to avoid a takedown by Starocci. Carter Starocci will have to wait until next year for another shot at the Wrestling World Championships.
Carter Starocci opens up about losing to Kyle Dake in the finals of the World Team Trials
Carter Starocci was unlucky in the finals of the World Team Trials. However, the five-time NCAA champion bore no grudges, maintaining that his opponent deserved all the glory.
Starocci took to his X account to express his feelings about the finals. In a slightly humorous tone, the 24-year-old wrestler wrote:
"Man it’s super weird having your coaches coach against you. Dake deserved it, good job man and thanks for the help along the way!"
Nearly a month ago, Starocci had ended his collegiate career on a high with five consecutive NCAA titles in his kitty. The wrestler shared his thoughts on his Instagram profile as he mentioned:
"Half a decade of pure dominance. Everyone involved play an immense role and I can’t thank all of you enough. It always takes the correct team of people to do powerful things. ❤️"
Carter Starocci had previously won the Big Ten Championships held at Evanston in Illinois, this year. He had also clinched a bronze medal for the USA at the U23 World Championships held in 2022 at Pontevedra, Spain.