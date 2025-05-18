All about the 90-degree rule that prevented Carter Starocci from defeating Kyle Dake at the World Team Trials

The World Team Trials recently concluded in Louisville, Kentucky. However, the match between Olympic medalist Kyle Dake and five-time NCAA champion Carter Starocci turned controversial, following a review in the final seconds of the bout.

Ad

Starocci and Dake competed for the top spot in the men's freestyle wrestling (86kg) category at the World Team Trials in Louisville. Starocci was trailing behind Dake until the last few seconds, when he attempted a takedown. This was when the review was taken to see if the takedown was valid.

Even if the scores were level by the final second, the NCAA Champion would've won against Dake by virtue of the takedown. However, to the surprise of everyone, Starocci's attempt at a takedown was turned down after the review.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans considered it unfair to Starocci, who had nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. However, according to X user @KozakJon, the right call was made.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The user shared a list of rules for scoring 2 points [as validated by the United World Wrestling] on his X profile. According to Kozak, Dake didn't violate any rules and held the required chest wrap in the final 90 seconds to avoid a takedown by Starocci. Carter Starocci will have to wait until next year for another shot at the Wrestling World Championships.

Carter Starocci opens up about losing to Kyle Dake in the finals of the World Team Trials

Carter Starocci talks about losing to Kyle Dake at the World Team Trials [Image Source: Getty]

Carter Starocci was unlucky in the finals of the World Team Trials. However, the five-time NCAA champion bore no grudges, maintaining that his opponent deserved all the glory.

Ad

Starocci took to his X account to express his feelings about the finals. In a slightly humorous tone, the 24-year-old wrestler wrote:

"Man it’s super weird having your coaches coach against you. Dake deserved it, good job man and thanks for the help along the way!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nearly a month ago, Starocci had ended his collegiate career on a high with five consecutive NCAA titles in his kitty. The wrestler shared his thoughts on his Instagram profile as he mentioned:

"Half a decade of pure dominance. Everyone involved play an immense role and I can’t thank all of you enough. It always takes the correct team of people to do powerful things. ❤️"

Ad

Carter Starocci had previously won the Big Ten Championships held at Evanston in Illinois, this year. He had also clinched a bronze medal for the USA at the U23 World Championships held in 2022 at Pontevedra, Spain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More