Wrestling World Team Trials complete results: Carter Starocci falls to Kyle Dake, Olympic champ Amit Elor wins title

On the final day of the 2025 World Team Trials, several world-class wrestlers competed for a spot on the Final X competition and the World Team. One of the most anticipated matches of the competition was in the 86 kg bracket of the competition which featured Kyle Dake and Carter Starocci.

The match saw Dake clinch a victory over the former Penn State wrestler and book his place in the Final X. The 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist, Amit Elor, was another Olympian who bagged a victory on the final day. Elor defeated Skyler Grote in the 72 kg bracket finals.

On that note, let's take a look at all the results from the 2025 Wrestling World Team Trials.

2025 World Team Trials Wrestling results

Kyle Dake defeated Carter Starocci at the 2025 Wrestling World Team Trials: Getty

Here is the list of all the winners and 3rd place winners from the 2025 World Team Trials:

Women's Results:

50 Kg:

Finals: Erin Golston, NYAC defeated Kendra Ryan, CAWC (via 4-2 decision)

Third-place match: Anaya Falcon, TMWC, defeated Heather Crull, NWC (via 18-15 decision)

53 Kg:

Finals: Felicity Taylor, TMWC, defeated Sage Mortimer, TMWC (via 13-1 Technical Fall)

Third-place match: Sydney Petzinger, CAWC, defeated Katie Gomez, TMWC (via 1:35)

55 Kg:

Finals: Everest Leydecker, TWC, defeated Ronna Gross, MWCT (via 11-0 Technical Fall)

Third-place match: Areana Villaescusa, ARWC, defeated Julia Vidallon (via 11-0 Technical Fall)

59 Kg:

Finals: Jacarra Winchester, UTMW defeated Alexis Janiak, TMWC (via 7-3 decision)

Third-place match: Xochitil Mota-Pettis, RIPT, defeated Brenda Reyna, ARWC (via 8-5 decision)

62 Kg:

Finals: Adaugo Nwachukwu, ARWC, defeated Savannah Cosme, AWC (via Fall)

Third-place match: Alara Boyd, CAWC, defeated Katerina Lange, NYC (via 6-3 decision)

68 Kg:

Finals: Brooklyn Hays, UTMW defeated Solin Pieracy, TMWC (via 4-0 decision)

Third-place match: Latifah McBryde, NEYO, defeated Destiny Lyng, NLW (via 11-0 Technical Fall)

72 Kg:

Finals: Amit Elor, TMWC, defeated Skylar Grote, UTMW (via 2-1 decision)

Third place match: Kaylyn Albrecht, UTMW defeated Elleni Johnson, LWC (via 10-0 Technical Fall)

76 Kg:

Finals: Dymond Guilford, UTMW, defeated Yelena Makoyed, CWTM (via 5-3 decision)

Third-place match: Tristen Kelly, ARWC, defeated Marlynne Deede, LWC (via 4-3 decision)

Men's Results of World Team Trials 2025:

65 Kg:

Finals: Real Woods, CKWT defeated Brock Hardy, NRTM (via 10-6 decision)

Third-place match: Marcus Blazer, TMWC, defeated Carter Young, CRTM (via 4-0 decision)

70 Kg:

Finals: PJ Duke, TMWC defeated Bryce Andonian, STMW (via 4-1 decision)

Third-place match: Ian Parker, CWC, defeated Ridge Lovett, NRTM (via 5-4 decision)

74 Kg:

Finals: David Carr, CRTM, defeated Jarrett Jacques, TSWC (via 2-0 decision)

Third-place match: Joseph Blaze, BORT, defeated Quincy Monday, NTMW (via 7-2 decision)

79 Kg:

Finals: Levi Haines, TMNL defeated Dean Hamiti Jr, CRTM (via 10-2 decision)

Third-place match: Simon Ruiz defeated Ethan Riddle, MIRT (via Technical Fall 11-1)

86 Kg:

Finals: Kyle Dake, NLWT, defeated Carter Starocci, NLTM (via 3-3 decision)

Third-place match: Parker Keckeisen, PWCR, defeated Marcus Coleman (via 6-2 decision)

92 Kg:

Finals: Joshua Barr, NLTM, defeated Aeoden Sinclair, TSWC (via 7-3 decision)

Third place match: Michael Macchiavello, LVWR, defeated Dustin Plott, CRTM (via 4-1 decision)

97 Kg:

Finals: Hayden Zillmer, GWC, defeated Jonathan Aiello, PRTM (via 5-3 decision)

Third-place match: Ethan Laird, DMRT, defeated Gavin Hoffman, PENN (via 5-0 decision)

125 Kg:

Finals: Trent Hillger, GWC defeated Demetrius Thomas, NYAC (via 10-4 decision)

Third-place match: Christian Lance, NRTM, defeated Jordan Wood, LVWR.

