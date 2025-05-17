Carter Starocci vs Kyle Dake at World Team Trials Challenge: Schedule, live streaming, how to watch

The 86 kg bracket finals of the 2025 World Team Trials challenge will feature Carter Starocci and Kyle Dake battling it out for a place in Final X and the World Championships, which will be held in September. On Day 1 of the event, both wrestlers performed impressively in the semis to book their place in the finals, scheduled on Saturday (May 17).

The men's event finals and the third-place matches will be held between 1:30 PM ET and 3:00 PM ET on the second day and will also feature this highly anticipated clash between Starocci and Dake at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.

Starocci is coming after a victory over Chance Marsteller via 4-2 decision in the semis. Notably, he also had an impressive run for the Penn State Nittany Lions in his final collegiate season, where he won the Big Ten Championships as well as the NCAA Championships in the 184 lb category.

Dake, on the other hand, defeated Parker Keckeisen in his semifinal battle via 11-1 technical fall. The two-time Olympic bronze medalist is coming to this competition after a runner-up finish at the 2025 US Open Championships, where he lost to Zahid Valencia, and is looking for a much-needed win in this event.

This final contest is expected to be evenly poised, with Dake bringing in his experience and Starocci's immense flamboyance and skillset. Dake already has experience competing in World events, having won four gold and a silver in the World Championships, while Starocci, 24, has yet to open his account, even though the latter has won a bronze in the U23 Worlds.

Carter Starocci vs Kyle Dake at World Team Trials Challenge: Live Streaming and how to watch

Starocci at the Walls Fargo in the 2025 NCAA event will feature at the World Team Trials Challenge finals (Image via: Getty)

The 2025 World Team Trials Challenge matchup between Carter Starocci and Kyle Dake will be broadcast on Flowrestling for fans, which is also the official broadcaster of the event. Fans can tune in during the official time of the match to watch the live action.

The application (FloSports) for this live stream provider can be accessed on mobile, desktop, and laptop. Match highlights from the event are also available on this application. Moreover, the official results of the match can be accessed by the fans on the USA Bracketing official site.

