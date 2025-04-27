Kyle Dake makes feelings known after losing US Open Wrestling Championship Title

Kyle Dake opened up about his thoughts after losing the US Open Wrestling Championship title in the 86kg class on April 26, 2025. The championships began on April 23 and will conclude on April 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dake secured his spot in the 86kg finals after defeating Parker Keckeisen with a score of 8-1 points in the semi-finals; however, things did not pan out as expected in the final round. He was slated to lock horns against Zahid Valencia in the last round, who started the match by attaining a takedown, the exposure, and securing a clockpoint.

After a terrific showdown between the two wrestlers, Valencia eventually claimed the title of the championship over Dake with a score of 8-4. Shortly after this loss, the latter opened up about it by extending his gratitude toward his close ones and his supporters. He took to his Instagram handle, sharing a picture of himself in his wrestling kit, and penned a heartfelt note in the caption that read:

"Thanks to my family, all my coaches, teammates, sponsors, and friends! Couldn’t be doing this without you all! I love what I do!"

Kyle Dake stepped up two weight classes to 86kg after his Paris Olympics campaign, where he competed in the 74kg category. Outside of his wrestling heroics, he has recently launched his new podcast, 'The Vitality Show.'

Kyle Dake opened up about the reason behind starting a new podcast

Kyle Dake launched a new brand, 'Vitality Wellness Club,' in October 2022, alongside the former wrestler, David Taylor. The grand opening of the brand was held in July 2024, and almost a year later, they released the first episode of their podcast on April 17, 2025. A few days before that, Dake uploaded a video on Instagram, announcing the launch of the podcast, and also revealed the motive behind it.

The wrestler said that with the podcast, he wished to talk about how his brand has helped people's health. He also disclosed the type of guests he would be inviting on his talk show.

"I decided I was going to start a podcast and it's going to be called the Vitality show, where I bring people in and learn about their health and wellness stories. It's kind of a riff off of the Vitality Wellness Club. And the reason I want to do this is because I love hearing the stories behind using all this new equipment," said Kyle Dake.

"And we got a lot of cool guests coming on from people who are clients, student athletes, professors, moms, plumbers, whoever. And then also we have some people who have actually developed the equipment. So our goal is to get a lot of information to you," he added.

In the first episode of the podcast, Kyle Dake opened up about how his brand has helped in improving the vision of his clients.

