  • Kyle Dake takes up a new challenge for the US Open as he confirms entry in a new weight class.

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Apr 21, 2025 06:39 GMT
Kyle Dake, American Wrestler - Source: Getty

Kyle Dake confirmed his entry for the 2025 US Open, where he will compete in the 86 kg weight class on April 25-26. After winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics in the 74 kg category, Dake is stepping up to a new challenge, moving up two weight classes to 86 kg.

Kyle Dake will represent NLWC and recently announced his entry into the US Open 86 kg division through an Instagram post. Dake shared a post on Instagram in the USA team's wrestling fit, too.

After folkstyle, he started focusing more on his freestyle wrestling career. In the 662013 and 2015 US World Team Trials, he made it to the finals but lost to Jordan Burrows. He was the first to win the NCAA Division titles in four different weight classes — 141, 149, 157, and 165 lbs.

Kyle Dake wrestles after his 2024 Paris Games, who are the competitors for Kyle Dake?

Kyle Dake battles with Hetik Cabolov in the 74kg Men&#039;s Freestyle Wrestling Finals in 2024 Paris Olympics - Source: Getty
Kyle Dake battles with Hetik Cabolov in the 74kg Men's Freestyle Wrestling Finals in 2024 Paris Olympics - Source: Getty

Kyle Dake had competed with Jordan Burroughs, Aaron Brooks, and David Taylor. In the World Wrestling Championships 2019, Dake beat Yones Emami in the semifinals and Jabrayil Hasanov in the finals, and won the 79 kg title.

After winning Olympic bronze, Kyle Dake said to FlowWrestling in August 2024,

"I feel like I am really fast, and if a guy takes a low shot on me, I feel really confident and I’m going to score. If I am going to wrestle again, these are not going to be the tactics. It's going to be go get your hands on him and go; every time I shoot, I score pretty much. "
About wrestling for bronze after losing the semi-finals, he said,

"I was obviously upset. I wanted to win; you know everyone wants to win, and when it didn’t happen, that was tough. But you know how I want to represent myself, how I want to represent the country, and what kind of example I want to set for my kids and for kids throughout the world. So go out; it’s a new day, and be your best on that day".
The others who are competing in the US Open in 86 kg are Zahid Valencia, Parker Keckeisen, Chance Marsteller, Dustin Plott, Rocco Welsh, and Brayden Thompson. The 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships will feature the top wrestlers in the United States. The event will take place from April 23 to 27, and the men’s and women’s freestyle division winners will be eligible for Final X.

Fans of the wrestling sport are excited about Dake’s return after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Amitha Reji George

Journalism graduate interested in covering Women's Sports and the Olympics.

