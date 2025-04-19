Kyle Dake makes a special participation announcement in Team USA colors

Kyle Dake recently made a special participation announcement. He made the announcement public on his Instagram profile while donning USA team's wrestling fit.

Dake competed at the 2024 Paris Games and won his second medal. The American wrestler clinched a bronze medal in the 74kg category after locking horns with Serbia's Khetag Tsabolov (10-4). In his recent post, he shared a picture of himself in USA's 2024 Paris Olympics kit and wrote:

"Special announcement coming soon! @nittanylionwc @usawrestling @spartancombat @pureandcleansports @fanatic_wrestling @flowrestling"

However, the two-time Olympian was quick to defuse the suspense as he shared a post announcing his appearance at the 2025 Spartan Championships & Series.

The 2025 Spartan Championships & Series will be held from May 31 to June 1, 2025 in Kissimme, Florida. It will feature men's and women's freestyle categories. Dake has enjoyed a remarkable international career with five world championships medals, including three consecutive ones. He earned two gold medals in 2018 and 2019 in the 74kg category and the rest (two gold and a silver) in 78 kgs.

Kyle Dake eyes more wrestling titles after his win at the 2024 Paris Games

Kyle Dake won his second Olympic bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games. He achieved this feat at the age of 33. Following his victory, Dake stated that although his phyical strength isn't in its prime, he still enjoys the sport and looks forward to competing.

"I feel pretty good," Kyle Dake said. "Muscles feel a little sore. The weight is still a thing. You know, it's still a thing. It just takes a lot out of you."

"I love wrestling. It's fun, you know. And even though I didn't get what I wanted. You know, even if I had the gold medal I'd still have the same answer. Like, I don't know. I'm not sure. I know I still love doing it.I still love competing."

Kyle Dake won his first Olympic medal, a bronze in the same category, at the 2020 Tokyo Games. He also boasts an illustrious collegiate career with four consecutive national titles. The American wrestler became the first wrestler to have won four titles in four different weight classes.

His first national collegiate championship was earned in 2010 in the 141 lbs category. The next title was earned at the 149 lbs class in 2011. The next two titles were won in the 157 lbs and 165 lbs divisions, respectively.

