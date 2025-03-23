NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025 Final Standings and Results: Gable Steveson faced massive upset; Carter Starocci wins historic fifth title

At the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025, Penn State's Carter Starocci clinched a historic fifth title, becoming the first and only collegiate athlete to do so. Starocci defeated the reigning NCAA champion, Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa, on Saturday.

Ad

The three-day power-packed action was held from March 20-22, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 330 athletes from universities around the US were seen vying for the most prestigious collegiate feat.

Final Standings at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025

Penn State clinched its fourth consecutive NCAA Wrestling Championships title following the electrifying night on Saturday. It also marked the program's 12th title since 2011, with three wrestlers competing in the final, including Carter Starocci (184 pounds), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165 pounds), and Josh Barr (197 pounds).

Ad

Trending

Penn State collected 173.0 points to dominate the final standing, bettering its 172.5-point record, which it posted last year. The program has won eight out of the last ten championship editions. The final standings of the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships are given below.

Penn State: 177.0 Nebraska: 117.0 Oklahoma State: 98.5 Iowa: 81.0 Minnesota: 51.5 Ohio State: 51.5 Cornell: 50.0 NC State: 46.5 Northern Iowa: 45.5 Illinois: 44.5

Carter Starocci dominates the 184 lbs category at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Carter Starocci of Pennsylvania State University in the 184-pound class during the Division I Men's Wrestling Championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo via Getty Images)

After dominating the 174 lbs category at the NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships for four consecutive years since 2021, Carter Starocci defeated Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen to clinch his fifth NCAA title and first 184 lbs win at the 2025 edition. Starocci defeated Keckeisen 4-3 in a close match.

Ad

The redshirt freshman Vincent Robinson of Carolina State defeated No. 7 Troy Spratley after sending the match into overtime. He made a stunning escape in just 2 seconds, concluding the Olympian David Taylor prodigy's quest for the title.

The final results of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships are given below:

125 lbs: No. 4 Vincent Robinson of Carolina State over No. 7 Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State, 2-1 133 lbs: No. 1 Lucas Byrd of Illinois over No. 2 Drake Ayala of Iowa, 3-2 141 lbs - No. 3 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State over No. 1 Brock Hardy of Nebraska, 12-9 decision 149 lbs - Ridge Lovett of Nebraska defeats Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech by decision 1-0 157 lbs - Antrell Taylor of Nebraska defeats Joey Blaze of Purdue University decision 4-2 165 lbs : Mitchell Mesenbrink of Penn State defeats Mike Caliendo of Iowa by decision 8-2 184 lbs: No. 1 Carter Starocci of Penn State over No. 2 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa, 4-3 197 lbs: Stephen Buchanan of Iowa) over Josh Barr of Penn State wins by decision 5-2 285 lbs : No. 2 Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma State defeats No. 1 Gable Steveson of Minnesota, 5-4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback