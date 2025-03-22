  • home icon
  • "Getting that extra 10% " - Troy Spratley highlights coach David Taylor's advice amid dominant performance at NCAA Wrestling Championships

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Mar 22, 2025 07:09 GMT
Troy Spratley highlights coach David Taylor
Troy Spratley highlights coach David Taylor's advice after dominating semifinal faceoff at NCAA wrestling. (Images by Instagram@troy_spratley and Getty)

Oklahoma State's Troy Spratley highlighted his coach and Olympic gold medalist wrestler David Taylor's advice following his victory in the semifinal round at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships. Spratley beat Eddie Ventresca from Virginia Tech in a tie-breaker, securing a 6-4 victory.

Spratley is making his first appearance as an All-American and has become the first finalist for Oklahoma State under Taylor's guidance. Spratley will face NC State's Vincent Robinson in the final round, scheduled in Session 6 on Saturday, March 22.

Following his dominance over Ventresca, Spartley acknowledged him as a tough competitor while reflecting on their previous faceoffs. He also credited the victory to coach Taylor's advice for encouraging him to give his 'extra 10 percent effort' that helped him secure the win.

"He was a tough competitor," Spartley said. "I wrestled him earlier the year and you know didn't score any points throughout that match but, when he got that escape I kind of just like you know what I'm just gonna go for it and go get this done."
"Coach Taylor is always talking about getting that extra 10% and I think that showed right there and I went and got one," he added.
"It is all practice" - David Taylor opens up on his process of coaching

David Morris Taylor of the USA celebrates during the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo via Getty Images)
David Morris Taylor of the USA celebrates during the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo via Getty Images)

David Taylor became the Cowboys' coach in May 2024 following John Smith's retirement after 33 seasons. Before leading the squad to his first NCAA Championship, Taylor emphasized communication as the key factor while coaching. The Olympian also drew parallels between an athlete and a coach, explaining coaches never have everything completely figured out.

"I think as a coach it's learning how to take that off of your guys and help them to wrestle at the best level. I think it's just communication it's constant learning you know. I think a coach is an athlete you never have everything figured out I've learned different things how to communicate to guys, how to help them prepare, how each guy's wired throughout the day and again we're talking about practice. It is all practice," he said.
Before becoming an NCAA coach, David Taylor enjoyed a successful run as a wrestler with Penn State, securing two national titles in the 165-pound category during his Sophomore and senior years.

