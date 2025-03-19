David Taylor reacts as Joseph McKenna embraces 'new chapter' after first month of training with former Olympic champion

Oklahoma State University head coach David Taylor recently reacted to 29-year-old wrestler Joseph McKenna's glimpses from the first training session at the OSU's training center. McKenna joined OSU's regional training center just a few weeks ago.

McKenna has represented collegiate teams such as Ohio State and Stanford during his collegiate career and has two bronze medals and one silver (141 lb) at the NCAA Championships. Notably, he has also clinched two gold medals in the 65 kg category during the 2021 and 2022 Pan American Championships.

After the start of his journey at the OSU RTC, McKenna shared a few pictures of his first training session at the facility on Instagram. He remarked in his caption:

"Mood after my first month training in Cowboy country 🤠🤘🏼 and for the NCAA Championships this week in Philly. I’m excited for this next chapter—for growth, a new environment, and finding new comforts."

Taylor who joined the Oklahoma Cowboys wrestling program as head coach last year reacted to the post and dropped an emoji under the post.

"🤠"

Screenshot of Taylor's comment on McKenna's post (Image via: McKenna's Instagram handle @joseph_mckenna)

Taylor further shared this post on his Instagram stories and wrote:

"@joseph_mckenna 🤝@cowboy.rtc"

Screenshot of Taylor's Instagram story feat McKenna's post (Image via: Taylor's Instagram @magicmanosu)

David Taylor comments on Philadelphia being the seat of his first NCAA tournament as a head coach

David Taylor competing for the United States at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade (Image via: Getty Images)

David Taylor recently commented on Philadelphia being the stage of his first NCAA tournament as the head coach. Notably, this was also the city of Taylor's first NCAA event in 2011.

Speaking about this in an interview, Taylor remarked that this was no coincidence as incidents in life rotate. Additionally, he also expressed his excitement about the tournament and the crowd. He said via USA Wrestling (5:48 onwards):

"I think timing in life, there's no coincidence you know but at the same time like it rotates, it's just where it's hosted this year. Pennsylvania Wrestling, it's rich in tradition, I mean it's going to be exciting tournament, it's going to be great environment and just getting ready to go."

Further speaking about his first competition at an NCAA tournament, Taylor remarked:

"I just rememeber being excited to compete. I just think what was unique aboyt my freshman year is I was just wrestling with my hair on fire. I was trying to score the entire time."

In his first NCAA tournament in 2011, David Taylor came back with a silver medal in the 157 lb category.

