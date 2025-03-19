David Taylor's Oklahoma State Cowboys team sweat it out during practice session ahead of NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025

David Taylor's Oklahoma State Cowboys were recently spotted training ahead of the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. The tournament is scheduled to take place between March 20-22 at the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia.

Oklahoma State had a disappointing tournament last year where the team finished in 10th position in the standings with 56 points to their name. The side's last National Championships came way back in 2006 and they will be looking to make a statement at the upcoming event.

In a recent Instagram post shared on Stillyboys' (OSU social club's) Instagram handle, Taylor's side can be seen sweating it out on the mat before the national event. The post featured several wrestlers such as Luke Surber, Caleb Fish, and Wyatt Hendrickson in the sessions with Taylor watching over from the sidelines. The caption of the post read:

"Final preparations."

David Taylor's Oklahoma State Cowboys are coming after a victory at the Big-12 Wrestling Championships earlier this month which was Taylor's first title since becoming the head coach of the program last year in May. They finished the tournament 4 points clear (153.5) of second-placed Northern IOWA (149.5). In the 2025 NCAA Championships, the Cowboys will start their campaign on March 20 with the preliminary rounds.

David Taylor sheds light on his coaching style and procedure

Taylor for the United States national team on the 12th day of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

David Taylor shed light on his style and procedure as the head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys program. In an interview, Taylor said that even though he is passionate and energetic, his main job is to be a neutral figure for the wrestlers of his program.

Additionally, he also mentioned that he wants to imbibe the thought among his wrestlers that they are prepared and ready to compete. He said:

"I'm passionate you know, I'm enthusiastic about being in there and coaching but I think my job as a coach is that to remain neutral and be a stable presence for them. They're going through all kind of different things in their head you know, and just trying to remind them, 'hey dude we're prepared, we're ready to go wrestle. We want the best version of whoever steps on the mat and we're ready to go'...Maybe internally obviously I'm pretty competitive but I think for them, stable presence, that's my goal." (7:04 onwards)

As a collegiate wrestler during his Penn State Nittany Lions stint, David Taylor won two NCAA titles in the 165 lb category in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

