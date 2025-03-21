NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025 Team Standings: Penn State in commanding position to win fourth straight title

The second day of the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships saw Penn State Nittany Lions finish at the top of the standings going into the semifinals. The defending champions lead the proceedings with a score of 90.5 and are in a comfortable position to win their fourth consecutive national title.

Four-time NCAA champion, Carter Starocci is still hoping to win an individual national title for the fifth straight year and will feature in the semifinals. Several other top competitors from Penn State who will feature in the semis include Beau Bartlett, Shayne Van Ness, Mitchell Mesenbrink, Josh Barr, and Greg Kerkvliet.

Nebraska is in second position behind the Nittany Lions with a score of 62.5. Brock Hardy, Antrell Taylor, and Ridge Lovett will lead the charge for the Huskers in the semis.

David Taylor-coached side, Oklahoma State occupies the third position in the table with a score of 61.0 while IOWA and Northern IOWA follow suit with 42.0 and 36.5 respectively. Gable Steveson's Minnesota is in the sixth position currently with a score of 35.0.

Team standings before the semifinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025:

Penn State Nittany Lions- 90.5 Nebraska Cornhuskers- 62.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys- 61.0 IOWA Hawkeyes- 42.0 Northern IOWA Panthers- 36.5 Minnesota Gophers- 35.0 Ohio State Buckeyes- 32.5 Illinois Illini- 30.0 Cornell Big Red- 27.0 Virginia Tech Hokies- 26.0

Carter Starocci faces Oklahoma State hurdle while Gable Steveson faces Lehigh's challenge at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Glimpses from the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships second day (Image via: Getty Images)

Penn State's Carter Starocci will face Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestler, Dustin Plott in the 184 lb bracket semis of the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Starocci defeated Maryland's Jaxon Smith in the quarters by a 9-1 major decision while Plott qualified with a win over Nebraska's Silas Allred by a 12-5 decision.

Minnesota Gophers wrestler, Gable Steveson, is also eying his third NCAA title from the 285 lb bracket. He defeated Arizona State's Cohlton Schultz in the quarters to set up a semifinal clash against Lehigh's Owen Trephen, who in turn defeated IOWA's Ben Kueter.

The semifinals of the competition along the fifth round wrestle blocks will be taking place in the fourth session which is scheduled to start around 8 PM ET. This will be followed up with the wrestle black, 3rd, and 7th place matches, and eventually the gold medal matches on the final day of the competition on Sunday.

