NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025 predictions ft. Carter Starocci, Gable Steveson

The 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships will start on March 20, 2025, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Notably, President Donald Trump is expected to attend on the final day.

In the 184-pound weight class, Penn State’s Carter Starocci is the favorite, aiming for another national title after dominating in previous years. He will face tough competition from Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa and Max McEnelly of Minnesota. Minnesota’s Gable Steveson is looking to secure another NCAA title in the heavyweight division.

The 2025 season will conclude on Sunday, March 2022, 2025. Following are the NCAA wrestling championship predictions by weight class.

2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Predictions (125 lbs)

1. Luke Lilledahl, Penn State University

2. Matt Ramos, Purdue University

3. Richard Figueroa, Arizona State University

4. Vincent Robinson, North Carolina State University

5.Jett Strickenberger,West Virginia University

6. Troy Spratley, Oklahoma State University

7. Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech

8. Caleb Smith, University of Nebraska

R12.Maximo Renteria, University of Illinois

R12.Nicolar Rivera, University of Wisconsin

R12.Marc-Anthony McGowan, Princeton University

R12.Sheldon Seymour, Lehigh University

2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Predictions (133 lbs)

1. Drake Ayala, University of Iowa

2. Lucas Byrd, University of Illinois

3. Nasir Bailey, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

4. Evan Frost, North Dakota State University

5. Zeth Romney, Brigham Young University

6. Braeden Davis, Penn State University

7. Dylan Shawver, Rutgers University

8. Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State University

R12.Dominick Serrano, University of Nebraska

R12.Connor McGonagle, Lehigh University

R12.Ethan Oakley, University of North Carolina

R12.Braxton Brown, University of Maryland

2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Predictions (149 lbs)

1. Shayne Van Ness, Penn State University

2. Caleb Henson, Virginia Tech

3. Ridge Lovett, University of Nebraska

4. Kyle Parco, University of Iowa

5. Lachlan McNeil, University of North Carolina

6. Kannon Webster, University of Illinois

7. Colin Realbuto, University of Northern Iowa

8. Jordan Williams, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

R12.Dylan D'Emilio, Ohio State University

R12.Sammy Alvarez, Rider University

R12.Paniro Johnson, Iowa State University

R12.Jaden Abas, Stanford University

2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Predictions (157 lbs)

1. Meyer Shapiro, Cornell University

2. Tyler Kasak, Penn State University

3. Ryder Downey, University of Northern Iowa

4. Antrell Taylor, University of Nebraska

5. Jacori Teemer, University of Iowa

6. Caleb Fish, Oklahoma State University

7. Brandon Cannon, Ohio State University

8. Joey Blaze, Purdue University

R12.Rafael Hipolito, Virginia Tech

R12.Cobe Siebrecht,South Dakota State University

R12.Ethen Miller, University of Maryland

R12.Cody Chittum, Iowa State University

2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Predictions (165 lbs)

1. Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State University

2. Michael Caliendo, University of Iowa

3. Peyton Hall, West Virginia University

4. Terrell Barraclough, Utah Valley University

5. Beau Mantanona, University of Michigan

6. Cameron Steed, University of Missouri

7. Andrew Sparks, University of Minnesota

8. Hunter Garvin, Stanford University

R12.Julian Ramirez, Cornell University

R12.Tanner Rhodes, South Dakota State University

R12.Will Miller, Appalachian State University

R12.Cameron Amine, Oklahoma State University

2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Predictions (174 lbs)

1. Keegan O'Toole, University of Missouri

2. Levi Haines, Penn State University

3. Dean Hamiti, Oklahoma State University

4. Patrick Kennedy, University of Iowa

5. Simon Ruiz, Cornell University

6. Brevin Cassella, Binghamton University

7. Garrett Thompson, Ohio University

8. Danny Wask, United States Naval Academy

R12.Alex Cramer, Central Michigan University

R12.Lenny Pinto, University of Nebraska

R12.Cade DeVos, South Dakota State University

R13.Carson Kharchla, Ohio State University

2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Predictions (184 lbs)

1. Carter Starocci, Penn State University

2. Parker Keckeisen, University of Northern Iowa

3. Max McEnelly, University of Minnesota

4. Dustin Plott, Oklahoma State University

5. Bennett Berge, South Dakota State University

6. Edmond Ruth, University of Illinois

7. Chris Foca, Cornell University

8. Gabe Arnold, University of Iowa

R12.Dylan Fishback, North Carolina State University

R12.Jaxon Smith, University of Maryland

R12. Silas Allred,University of Nebraska

R12.Reece Heller, University of Pittsburgh

2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Predictions (197 lbs)

1. AJ Ferrari, California State University, Bakersfield

2. Jacob Cardenas, University of Michigan

3. Stephen Buchanan, University of Iowa

4. Josh Barr, Penn State University

5. Michael Beard, Lehigh University

6. Isaiah Salazar, University of Minnesota

7. Mac Stout, University of Pittsburgh

8. Stephen Little, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Predictions (285 lbs)

1. Gable Steveson, University of Minnesota

2. Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State University

3. Wyatt Hendrickson, Oklahoma State University

4. Ben Kueter, University of Iowa

5. Cohlton Schultz, Arizona State University

6. Owen Trephan, Lehigh University

7. Nick Feldman, Ohio State University

8. Luke Luffman, University of Illinois

