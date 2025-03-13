NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025 Brackets: Everything to know & most anticipated clashes ft. Penn State's Carter Starocci in 184 lbs

  • home icon
By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Mar 13, 2025 11:30 GMT
Carter Starocci of the Penn State during the Division I Mens Wrestling Championship in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo via Getty Images)

The most-anticipated 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships will be held from March 20 to 22 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The seeds for the championship were announced on Wednesday afternoon, featuring 330 NCAA wrestlers locking horns against each other.

The preliminary rounds of the Championships will kick off on Thursday, March 20. Day 2 will feature the Quarterfinals and wrestle-backs in the afternoon, followed by Semifinals and wrestle-backs. The final day will witness the Consolation finals at 11:am (EST) with the Championship finals at 7 pm.

Brackets for 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Carter Starocci of Penn State during the Division I M'ens Wrestling Championship held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Image Source: Getty)

The 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships will feature multiple weight categories, including 125 pounds, 133 pounds, 141 pounds, 149 pounds, 157 pounds, 165 pounds, 174 pounds, 184 pounds, 197 pounds, and 285 pounds.

The 125 pounds men's wrestling category at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships will witness No. 1 seed Luke Lilledahl locking horns against Caleb Weiand or Marcello Milani. The category will see 2023 NCAA finalist and Big Ten bronze medalist Matt Ramos as seed no.2. Eddie Ventresca, Vince Robinson, and Richie Figueroa will enter as the next three seeds, respectively.

Lucas Byrd and Drake Ayala will enter as first two seeds in the 133-pounds clash. The 141-pounds category will feature multiple remarkable wrestlers, including No. 1 Brock Hardy, No. 2 Beau Bartlett, No. 3 Jesse Mendez, No. 4 Josh Koderhandt, No. 5 Cael Happel, No. 6 Vance Vombaur, No. 7 Tagen Jamison, No. 8 Andrew Alirez.

In the 141 pounds category, Hardy earned the top seed after defeating 2024 NCAA champion Jesse Mendez and All-American Vance Vombar in the semifinals and finals, respectively, to win the Big Ten Championships. Virginia Tech's Caleb Henson will enter the 149 pounds as the defending champion. Ridge Lovett, Shayne Van Ness, Paniro Johnson, and Kyle Parco will enter in as the next seeds, respectively, following Henson.

The 157 pounds will witness Tyler Kasak and Meyer Shapiro as first two seeds. Penn State's Kasak is 18-1 on the year, with the one loss coming during an injury period while facing Maryland's Ethen Miller. Penn State's No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink will enter as the no.1 seed after having finished as a runner-up last year to Iowa State's David Carr

West Virginia University's Peyton Hall enters as a second-seed for the Big 12s last weekend and enters NCAAs with a 30-1 record. The four-time NCAA champion Carter Starocci will contend in the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships as no.1 seed in 184 pounds

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
