"When you are out there, it's business" - Carter Starocci makes his stance clear on handling pressure as he chases fifth NCAA title

Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci shared his thoughts on chasing his fifth NCAA title. This comes just after Starocci's victory in the 185 event at the 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championships.

Starocci faced Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestler Max McEnelly in the finals on Sunday (March 9) and won 18-5 in an overtime match through the sudden victory rule to win his third Big Ten Championships gold medal. His team, Penn State, also successfully defended their title in the event after finishing with a score of 181.5, 44.5 behind second-placed Nebraska.

In an interview after the victory, Starocci shed light on the pressure of bagging his fifth NCAA title in his fifth year in the Nittany Lions program. The 24-year-old said that he doesn't think much about this feat even though he has his eyes on the fifth NCAA title. Starocci further said (via Flowrestling):

"I seriously don't think about it a lot and even when I do think about it and I mean, it's there I mean I want to win five but that's where great athletes shine and so when you want that spotlight, you have the weight on yourself. For me, it's put more pressure on me because when you are out there, it's business and so, that's all for me."

Carter Starocci has clinched NCAA titles (174 lb) in each of his four years with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Carter Starocci shares his thoughts on Penn State Nittany Lions' wrestling program

Carter Starocci at the Mike's Arena during a match against Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Image via: Getty Images)

Carter Starocci recently revealed the qualities that make Penn State Nittany Lions a successful wrestling program. In an interview with former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal, Starocci said that the Nittany Lions program has a vivid idea of how to coach the wrestlers despite the different needs of the wrestlers.

Additionally, he also mentioned that he hasn't felt the same kind of bond and understanding in other facilities. He said (via Bo Nickal YouTube channel, 28:01 onwards):

"I feel like they just know how to coach like everyone like individually because everyone's like different and everyone needs like different things, even if it's something that they think. They just do a good job at understanding the person and I just go like somewhere else, I just don't like it, I'm just like freak man."

In his time at Penn State, Carter Starocci has been named an All-American in each of his four years so far (2021-2024).

