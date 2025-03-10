Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025 Final Standings: Carter Starocci's Penn State clinches title for second consecutive time

Like last year, the Penn State Nittany Lions clinched the Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025 title. The Championships were held in Evanston on Saturday (March 8) and Sunday (March 9).

Ad

The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team bagged their ninth Championships title under head coach Cael Sanderson, who was later named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the eighth time.

The victory made the Lions eligible for the 2025 NCAA Championships, which will be held from March 20 to 22. Penn State dominated the chart with 181.5 points, followed by Nebraska and Iowa, who collected 137.0 and 112.0, respectively.

The Penn State Wrestling team earned the title for the ninth time, having previously won in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2023, and 2024.

Ad

Trending

Penn State's Luke Lilledahl and Carter Starocci dominate the 125 lb and 184 lbs men's wrestling categories at Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025

The results of the team standings at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025 are given below:

Penn State – 181.5 Nebraska – 137.0 Iowa – 112.0 Minnesota – 108.5 Illinois – 105.5 Ohio State – 95.5 Michigan – 71.0 Maryland – 54.0 Rutgers – 46.0 Purdue – 44.5 Indiana – 33.0 Northwestern – 21.5 Wisconsin – 19.0 Michigan State – 11.5

Ad

Luke Lilledahl of Penn State earned a substantial lead of 4-3 over Nebraska's No. 2 Caleb Smith in the lightweight category. Carter Starocci defeated Minnesota's Max McEnelly 8-5 in the 184lbs and was later named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year.

The results for the final rounds of all the weight categories at the 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Championships are given below:

125lbs - Luke Lilledahl (PSU) vs. Caleb Smith (Nebraska): Lilledahl wins by Dec 4-3

133lbs - Lucas Byrd (Illinois) vs. Drake Ayala (Iowa): Byrd wins by Fall 3:16

141lbs - Brock Hardy (Nebraska) vs. Vance Vombaur (MINN): Hardy wins by Fall 1:59

149lbs - Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) vs. Kannon Webster (Illinois): Lovett wins by Dec 1-0

157lbs - Tyler Kasak (PSU) vs. Brandon Cannon (Ohio State): Kasak wins by MD 12-2

165lbs - Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU) vs. (2) Mike Caliendo (Iowa): Mesenbrink wins by Dec 4-1

174lbs - Levi Haines (PSU) vs. Lenny Pinto (Nebraska): Haines wins by MD 12-1

184lbs - Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. Max McEnelly (MINN): Starocci wins by SV-1 8-5

197lbs - Jacob Cardenas (MICH) vs. Stephen Buchanan (Iowa): Cardenas wins by Dec 4-2

285lbs - Gable Steveson (MINN) vs. Greg Kerkvliet (PSU): Steveson wins by Dec 10-3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback