Carter Starocci calls for help for young wrestler admitted to ICU shortly after facing heartbreak

NCAA champion wrestler Carter Starocci recently appealed for help for a young wrestler who is currently hospitalized. The teenage wrestler is facing a double crisis after the passing of his father in February 2025.

Ad

According to the post by Empire Wrestling Academy, Rocco Lore, a section champion from Yorktown High School, Virginia, needs immediate help. Sharing the link to the 'GoFundMe' website, the Instagram page of the academy wrote:

"Hoping the wrestling community can step up and help these guys through this tough time."

Ad

Trending

For the unversed, Rocco Lore's father unfortunately passed away on February 25. The family had barely recovered from this loss when the young wrestler was admitted to the hospital due to complications from a chest infection.

Starocci immediately responded to the appeal and commented on the post:

"Prayers Up!"

Carter Starocci appeals for help

Apart from the above, the 24-year-old wrestler representing the Penn State Nittany Lions also shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote about their previous interaction:

Ad

“Great kid I got to meet last summer. Really sad what happened to him and his family. Let’s help support.”

Screengrab of Carter Starocci's appeal for Rocco Lore [Image Source : Carter Starocci's Instagram]

Carter Starocci is currently preparing to defend his NCAA for the fifth consecutive time this year. This is also Starocci's final year as a collegiate wrestler.

Ad

Carter Starocci reveals the reason behind his return for a fifth appearance at the NCAA Championships

Carter Starocci on why he came back for the fifth tiime for the NCAA Championships [Image Source : Getty]

Carter Starocci is one of the most remarkable wrestlers in the collegiate circuit, having won the NCAA title four consecutive times. The 24-year-old wrestler, who also has an Under 23 World Championships medal to his credit, talked about why he decided to attempt one final time for the NCAA title.

Ad

In his conversation with the 'Nickals and Dimes' podcast, Starocci said that he is not satisfied with his performance and wants to completely dominate the mat. In his words:

"Even a lot of matches that I win I’m still very angry, I want to dominate guys. And that was a big reason I chose to come back after last year’s NCAA tournament and the injury.

Ad

Starocci added:

"I won and everybody was like, ‘Man, I can’t believe you did that with the knee.' Everyone kept saying it. Every time someone said it, it made me more mad.'"

Carter Starocci had a whirlwind ride last year. Due to a knee injury in early 2024, he missed out on the Big Ten Championships, as well as a possible chance of qualifying for the Paris Olympics. However, Starocci returned in time to claim the NCAA Championships in the 174 lb category for the fourth consecutive time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback