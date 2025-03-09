Big 10 Wrestling Championships Day 1 Standings: Carter Starocci's Penn State dominate the charts

The 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championships will be held in Evanston on Saturday (March 8) and Sunday (March 9). The Penn State Nittany Lions entered the competition as the defending champions after winning the event (170.5) by 47 more points than Michigan (123.5).

On the first day of the event, the defending champions finished at the top of the ladder with 145.0 points. A total of six wrestlers from the Nittany Lions program will compete across different brackets in the finals scheduled for the second day including Carter Starocci who will be seen in the 185 lbs finals.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and IOWA Hawkeyes follow suit in second and third positions with 118.5 and 98.0 points, respectively. Four wrestlers from the Huskers, including Caleb Smith and Broke Hardy, and three (Drake Ayala, Mike Celiendo, and Stephen Buchanan) from the Hawkeyes will be seen in the finals of the event on Sunday. Minnesota's Gable Steveson will also be competing in the 285 lbgs finals on the second day.

Here are the complete standings of the colleges after the day one of the event:

145.0 score- Penn State Nittany Lions

118.5- Nebraska Cornhuskers

98.0- IOWA Hawkeyes

88.5- Minnesota Golden Gophers

81.5- Illinois Wrestling

76.0- Ohio State Buckeyes

56.0- Michigan Wolverines

47.5- Maryland Terrapins

46.0- Rutgers University Scarlet Knights

33.5- Purdue Boilermakers

Indiana (27), Northwestern (18.5), Wisconsin (13.5), and Michigan State (11.5) finished in 11th- 14th positions, respectively, after the conclusion of the first day of the 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championships.

Carter Starocci and Lule Lilledahl shine as Gable Steveson wins 185lbs bout for Minnesota during 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championships

Aaron Brooks (right) and Cameron Gaffey at the 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Carter Starocci clinched a 12-2 win against Maryland's Jaxon Smith (by a major decision) in the 185 lbs semifinals on the day of the Big 10 Wrestling Championships. The four-time NCAA gold medalist will be facing Minnesota's McEnelly in the finals on Sunday.

On the other hand, Starocci's Penn State teammate, Luke Lilledahl, will face Nebraska's Caleb Smith in the 125 lbs bracket after clinching a victory against Purdue's Matt Ramos (12-4 by major decision). Other finalists from Nittany Lions include Tyler Kasak, Levi Haines, Greg Kerkvliet, and Mitchell Mesenbrink.

Gable Steveson won his 285 lbs semifinal clash against Ohio State's Nick Feldman on the first day to set up the finals against Nittany Lions wrestler, Greg Kerkvliet. Max McEnelly (184 lbs) and Vance Vombours (141 lbs bracket) are the other two finalists from the Minnesota wrestling program.

