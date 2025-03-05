Gable Steveson gets 100% real about his gradual physical progress ahead of upcoming NCAA Championships

The American wrestler Gable Steveson recently shared a series of photos showcasing his fitness progress on social media. In the photos, he reflected on the progress he has made over the past few weeks.

In the first image, the wrestler shared a shirtless photo highlighting his recent body improvements. He acknowledged that the progress isn't drastic but results from consistent effort. In the second image, he showcased his back muscles, further emphasizing that progress takes time.

Steveson shared the photos on his Instagram stories on 4th March 2025, alongside captions. In the series of photos, he wrote:

"Proud of my body improvements these past few weeks. Nothing super drastic, but definitely a change from the where I was! Consistent work is the best work!

Screenshot of Steveson's first Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @gable

The 24-year-old, in his second Instagram story added:

"Progressing.. Time will keep telling!"

Screenshot of Gable Steveson's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @gable

Steveson had a dominant 2024-25 season with numerous wins. He beat Iowa's Ben Kueter with a 19-3 technicall fall in 2:51 and pinned Josh Heindselman in 1:46 during the Michigan dual. He also won against Northwestern's Dirk Morley with a 19-3 in 1:51 and defeated Wisconsin's Brooks Empey with a 21-5 score. He also earned a 20-4 tech fall over Taye Ghadiali in 6:56. In addition, the wrestler recorded a win over Drew Blackburn-Forst with an 18-3 in only 1:50 seconds.

Gable Steveson finishes the 2024-2025 season with a perfect score

Gable Steveson at the Olympics: Day 14 - Source: Getty

In February 2025, Steveson dominated his match at Maturi Pavilion. He faced Iowa's No. 11 ranked Ben Kueter and won with a first-period tech fall. This victory gave him a perfect 10-0 score for the 2025 season. With the 24-year-old, the Gophers ended the 2024-2025 season in third place in the Big Ten standings.

The news was shared on X/Twitter on February 15, 2025, accompanied by the a caption:

"Gophers legend Gable Steveson wins his final match at Maturi Pavilion. It’s a first period tech fall over Ben Kueter. He finishes the regular season a perfect 10-0. The Big Ten Tournament will begin March 8 in Evanston, as he looks for his 4th title."

Apart from his NCAA achievements, at the 2020 Olympics, Steveson won gold in the 125kg category. He also clinched gold at 2017 Junior World, 120kg and two gold medals at the 2016 Cadet World, 100kg. In 2018, he placed eighth at the Junior World, 120kg.

