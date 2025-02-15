Gable Steveson makes feelings known after going undefeated at home with Minnesota Gophers

Gable Steveson expressed his thoughts after finishing with an undefeated record at home in his fifth and final season with the Minnesota Gophers. The Tokyo Olympic champion secured a 19-3 technical fall victory over Iowa's Ben Kueter on Friday night, extending his winning streak to 63.

Stevenson made his return to the Gophers Wrestling in November last year after a three-year hiatus and scored an 18-3 tech fall in just 1:50 over North Dakota State's Drew Blackburn-Forst. He was dominant in his first home match as well, winning with a 20-4 technical fall against Taye Ghadiali in the Campbell dual.

The two-time NCAA heavyweight champion has been undefeated since his return, and as the Gophers closed out the regular season at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Friday, he finished with a 63-match winning streak at home. Steveson tech called No.7 Ben Keuter 19-3 in two minutes and 48 seconds and said afterwards (via startribune.com):

“It was just a great experience. I’m glad everybody showed up. … I’m glad I could go out with an undefeated home record and do my thing," Steveson said.

Steveson joined the Gophers during the 2018-19 season, and after graduating in 2022, he signed with WWE. However, the American's professional wrestling career ended prematurely, and he was released from the company last year.

He signed with the NFL's Buffalo Bills last May but was waived by the team in August before announcing his return to the Gophers Wrestling for a fifth and final year. The 24-year-old's return to college wrestling has been highly debated with concerns over his age gap, but he's well eligible under the NCAA rules.

"I feel like I did a decent job" - Gable Steveson reflects on changing careers

Gable Steveson during the Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with CBS News earlier this week, Gable Steveson said he was content with the choices he had in his career. The wrestler is unfazed by the criticism directed at him and said he was trying to be positive in the face of it.

"There's going to be a lot of people that are going to try to take that spark away, try to take the confidence away and kind of devalue who you are. And I feel like just going through everything and getting out of a few big companies, just not losing that spark and keeping your face out there in a positive manner. I feel like I did a decent job at it, just to keep people realizing who Gable Steveson is and what he can be," he added.

Steveson and the Minnesota Gophers will now prepare for the Big Ten Championships and the NCAA Championships, both of which are scheduled next month.

The 2020 Tokyo gold medalist has expressed the desire to return to the NFL following the end of his collegiate wrestling next month. He hasn't shut the door on a return to the WWE as well.

