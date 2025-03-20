  • home icon
  NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025: All about four-time NCAA champion Carter Starocci in 184 lbs Brackets 

NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025: All about four-time NCAA champion Carter Starocci in 184 lbs Brackets 

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Mar 20, 2025 06:33 GMT
2022 NCAA Division I Men
Carter Starocci of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 174-pound during the Division I Mens Wrestling Championship in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo via Getty Images)

Four-time NCAA champion Carter Starocci will be seen competing at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships. The four-time 174 lbs consecutive champion will compete in the 184 lbs category this year.

This year's edition of the NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships will be held over three days at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from March 20-22, 2025. The Penn State wrestler Starocci will enter the collegiate championship as the top seed.

He has never lost a collegiate faceoff since the Big Ten finals 2021. The multiple-time champion will enter the thrilling event in his fifth and final year of eligibility, alongside Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen, and Oklahoma State's Dustin Plott.

Starocci's 184lbs category will feature other renowned wrestlers, including second seed Keckeisen. The afternoon session on Thursday, March 20, 2025, will feature the preliminary round against seed 33 T.J. McDonnell or 34 Caden Rogers. University of Minnesota's 2025 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Max McEnelly will enter as the third seed of the category while using his first year of eligibility.

Oklahoma's Plott enters as the fourth seed during his fifth year with an 18-4 record. Friday and Saturday will feature the semifinal and final round of the 184lbs category. If Starocci clinches the title on Saturday, the 184-pounder will become the first and only five-time NCAA Champion.

"I seriously don't think about it a lot" - Carter Starocci opens up on handling pressure while chasing his fifth NCAA national championship

Carter Starocci during the 2023 Division I Mens Wrestling Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo via Getty Images)
Carter Starocci during the 2023 Division I Mens Wrestling Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo via Getty Images)

Following his recent victory in the 184lbs category at the 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championships, Carter Starocci opened up about handling pressure while chasing his fifth NCAA National Championship. In an interview with Flo Wrestling, he acknowledged the pressure while seeing it as a part of being a great athlete but conveyed his determination to focus solely on the performance.

"I seriously don't think about it a lot and even when I do think about it and I mean, it's there I mean I want to win five but that's where great athletes shine and so when you want that spotlight, you have the weight on yourself. For me, it's put more pressure on me because when you are out there, it's business and so, that's all for me." (2:55 onwards)

Carter Starocci clinched the Big 10 Championship after overpowering Max McEnelly in a thrilling match with 8-5.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
