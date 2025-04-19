"This is the first time my vision hasn't gotten worse"-Kyle Dake opens up about how his brand helps in vision improvement

Kyle Dake recently disclosed how his brand, Vitality Wellness Club, helps in vision improvement in the latest update. The wrestler introduced this brand alongside former wrestler David Taylor.

Dake has enjoyed a successful career, having become the only wrestler to win four titles at four different weight classes. He nabbed his first NCAA title in 2010 in the 141 lbs and won the second one in the 149 lbs next year. The next two titles claimed by him were in the 157 lbs and 165 lbs. Along with this, in his collegiate career, he also had a 77-match winning streak.

Outside of his wrestling heroics, Dake has launched his new brand, Vitality Wellness Club, alongside Taylor. Most recently, he started a new podcast, 'The Vitality Show', and in its latest episode, he opened up about how his brand helps in improving vision. Revealing the feedback of seemingly one of his clients, he said:

"She went to the eye doctor and she was like, Kyle, I'm blocked, but for the first time in 8 years this is the first time my vision hasn't gotten worse and she said I was raving about it," said Kyle Dake.

The Vitality Wellness Club was introduced by Dake and Taylor in October 2022, and its grand opening was celebrated during an Arts Fest, which was held from July 11 to 14, 2024.

Kyle Dake opened up about starting his new podcast

Before releasing the very first episode of his podcast, 'The Vitality Show,' on April 17, 2025, Kyle Dake shared a video on his Instagram handle announcing the launch of his podcast. He revealed that with his podcast he wishes to talk about people's health and how his brand has helped them.

He further disclosed the kind of guests he would be inviting on his show and spoke about the plan behind starting this podcast.

"I decided I was going to start a podcast and it's going to be called the Vitality show, where I bring people in and learn about their health and wellness stories. It's kind of a riff off of the Vitality Wellness Club. And the reason I want to do this is because I love hearing the stories behind using all this new equipment," said Kyle Dake.

He added:

"And we got a lot of cool guests coming on from people who are clients, student athletes, professors, moms, plumbers, whoever. And then also we have some people who have actually developed the equipment. So our goal is to get a lot of information to you."

In his recent episode of the podcast, he also opened up about his thoughts on how today's high school and college wrestlers are more disciplined in comparison to before.

