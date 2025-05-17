World Team Trials Results 2025 : Bo Bassett faces defeat in major semi-final upset, Carter Starocci and Kyle Dake advance to finals | Day 1

The World Team Trials Challenge Tournament began on May 16 at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The winner in each bracket will qualify for the Final X, which shall be held on June 14, where the ultimate winners will make it to the US squad for the World Wrestling Championships scheduled later this year.
Most of the events went on as expected. Olympic champion Amit Elor made her first appearance on the mat since the quadrennial event held in Paris. She booked her tickets to the finals of this event in style.
However, there were a couple of upsets too. Former junior world champion Bo Bassett, who has recently committed to Iowa Wrestling, was stunned by Brock Hardy, who defeated him by 12-7 in the semifinals to make it to the finals of the 65 kg category, where he shall be facing Real Woods.
The most exciting lineup would be in the men's 86kg event, where Olympic bronze medalist Kyle Dake would be facing none other than five-time NCAA champion Carter Starocci, who defeated Chance Marsteller to make it to the finals.
Results of World Team Trials Challenge [Semifinals]
Men's Freestyle Wrestling :
65kg - Real Woods [CKWT] defeats Jesse Mendez [ORTM] (11-9 )
65kg - Brock Hardy [NRTM] defeats Bo Bassett [TMWC] (12-7 )
70kg - Bryce Andonian [STMW] defeats Caleb Henson [STMW] (3-2 )
70kg - PJ Duke [TMWC] defeats Ridge Lovett [NRTM] (3-2 )
74kg - David Carr [CRTM] defeats Terrell Barraclough [BRUV] (6-3 )
74kg - Jarrett Jacques [TSWC] defeats Quincy Monday [NTMW] (6-2 )
79kg - Levi Haines [TMNL] defeats Carson Kharchla [ORTM] (10-5 )
79kg - Dean Hamiti Jr [CRTM] defeats Simon Ruiz [SCRT] (5-3 )
86kg - Kyle Dake [NLWT] defeats Parker Keckeisen [PWCR] (TF 11-1 (3:58) )
86kg - Carter Starocci [NLTM] defeats Chance Marsteller [NTMW] (4-2)
92kg - Joshua Barr [NLTM] defeats Dustin Plott [CRTM] (10-4)
92kg - Aeoden Sinclair [TSWC] defeats Michael Macchiavello [LVWR] (4-3)
97kg - Hayden Zillmer [GWC] defeats Eric Schultz [NRTM] (2-1)
97kg - Jonathan Aiello [PRTM] defeats Justin Rademacher [BDWR] (11-4)
125kg - Demetrius Thomas [NYAC] defeats Christian Lance [NRTM] (6-4)
125kg - Trent Hillger [GWC] defeats Jordan Wood [NYAC] (TF 13-2 (5:53) )
Women's Freestyle Wrestling :
50kg - Erin Golston [NYAC] defeats Heather Crull [NWC] (TF 10-0 (0:43) )
50kg - Kendra Ryan [CAWC] defeats Emily Shilson [TMWC] (10-1 )
53kg - Felicity Taylor [TMWC] defeats Sydney Petzinger [CAWC] (TF 10-0 (2:10) )
53kg - Sage Mortimer [TMWC] defeats Katie Gomez [TMWC] (TF 12-1 (3:41) )
55kg - Everest Leydecker [TWC] defeats Julia Vidallon [MVWC] (TF 10-0 (2:46) )
55kg - Ronna Gross [MWCT] defeats Areana Villaescusa [ARWC] (TF 12-2 (5:59))
59kg - Jacarra Winchester [UTMW] defeats Xochitl Mota-Pettis [RIRT] (TF 10-0 (5:11) )
59kg - Alexis Janiak [TMWC] defeats Michaela Beck [TMWC] (2-1 )
62kg - Adaugo Nwachukwu [ARWC] defeats Alara Boyd [CAWC] (TF 10-0 (5:58) )
62kg - SaVannah Cosme [AWC] defeats Ana Luciano [NYAC] (7-6 )
68kg - Solin Piearcy [TMWC] defeats Destiny Lyng [NLW] (3-3 )
68kg - Brooklyn Hays [UTMW] defeats Latifah McBryde [NEYO] (4-2 )
72kg - Amit Elor [TMWC] over defeats Johnson [LWC] (TF 10-0 (2:22) )
72kg - Skylar Grote [UTMW] defeats Joye Levendusky [TMWC] (F 2:10 )
76kg - Yelena Makoyed [CWTM] defeats Tristan Kelly [ARWC] (7-0 )
76kg - Dymond Guilford [UTMW] defeats Marlynne Deede [LWC] (F 2:35 )
World Team Trials Finals Lineup
Men's Freestyle Wrestling :
- 65kg - Real Woods [CKWT] vs Brock Hardy [NRTM]
- 70kg - Bryce Andonian [STMW] vs PJ Duke [TMWC]
- 74kg - David Carr [CRTM] vs Jarrett Jacques [TSWC]
- 79kg - Levi Haines [TMNL] vs Dean Hamiti Jr. [CRTM]
- 86kg - Kyle Dake [NLWT] vs Carter Starocci [NLTM]
- 92kg - Joshua Barr [NLTM] vs Aeoden Sinclair [TSWC]
- 97kg - Hayden Zillmer, [GWC] vs Jonathan Aiello [PRTM]
- 125kg - Demetrius Thomas [NYAC] vs Trent Hillger [GWC]
Women's Freestyle Wrestling :
- 50kg - Erin Golston [NYAC] vs Kendra Ryan [CAWC]
- 53kg - Felicity Taylor [TMWC] vs Sage Mortimer [TMWC]
- 55kg - Everest Leydecker [TWC] vs Ronna Gross [MWCT]
- 59kg - Jacarr Winchester [UTMW] vs Alexis Janiak [TMWC]
- 62kg - Adaugo Nwchukwy [ARWC] vs SaVannah Cosme AWC]
- 68kg - Solin Piearcy [TMWC] vs Brooklyn Hays [UTMW]
- 72kg - Amit Elor [TMWC] vs Skylar Grote [UTMW]
- 76kg - Yelena Makoyed [CWTM] vs Dymond Guilford [UTMW]