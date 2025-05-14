Wrestling World Team Trials Challenge 2025: Schedule, where to watch, live streaming and more

The Wrestling World Team Trials Challenge 2025 is set to get underway on May 16-17 in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center. The tournament is a pathway for any wrestler looking to secure a spot on Team USA for the 2025 World Championships.

Many notable wrestlers, such as Bo Bassett, Carter Starocci, and Kyle Dake, will look to compete and secure their spot as the United States looks to capture multiple victories at the World Championships.

Here's how to watch the trials, the schedule, and more.

How and where to watch the Wrestling World Team Trials Challenge 2025

The Wrestling World Team Trials Challenge 2025 can be watched exclusively on FloWrestling, which is the official broadcast partner for the event. It is scheduled to start at 10 A.M Eastern Time, with preliminaries and quarterfinal matches in both divisions set to start at that time. Online results for the Wrestling World Team Trials Challenge 2025 will also be available on USA Bracketing.

Schedule for the Wrestling World Team Trials Challenge 2025

Here is the full schedule for the Wrestling World Team Trials:

Friday, May 16

10 a.m. – Preliminaries, quarterfinals

4 p.m. – Semifinals, consolations

Saturday, May 17

10 a.m. – Consolations

12 p.m. – Finals, third-place matches

All times are set to U.S Eastern Time.

Wrestlers to watch out for at the Wrestling World Team Trials Challenge 2025

Many notable wrestlers will look to secure their spot as part of Team USA at the World Championships 2025. Bo Bassett, Carter Starocci, Kyle Dake, and Amit Elor will look for a Final X spot. The winners in Louisville will advance to a Final X spot on June 14, where they will face the U.S Open Champion in a best-of-three series to see who can get the World Championship spot.

2023 World Team member Nick Lee is regarded as the slight favorite in the 65 kg category, with Bo Bassett looking to challenge him. James Green will look to continue his dominance in the 70 kg category, while David Carr and Quincy Monday will most likely face off in the finals of the 74 kg category. In the 86 kg category, Carter Starocci and Chance Marsteller will have a chance to get a Final X spot. Kyle Dake will also look to challenge the pair.

In the Women's Freestyle, Olympic champion Amit Elor will also look to grab a Final X spot.

