Carter Starocci pens heartfelt motivational message to self before career's biggest match as he eyes historic feat at NCAA Championships 2025

Carter Starocci penned a motivational message to himself ahead of the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships finals. The Penn State wrestling star is on the verge of making history, just one step away from claiming his fifth title, a feat that has never been accomplished before in the tournament.

Ad

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA adjusted its eligibility rules for student-athletes impacted by the period. Athletes who previously had five years to complete four seasons of competition were granted an extra year, allowing them six years to use their eligibility if the pandemic affected their team. As a result, Starocci could use this extra year of eligibility to make a return to the team, having won four straight championship titles from 2021 to 2024.

Ad

Trending

After defeating Oklahoma State’s Dustin Plott 9-3 in the semifinals, he penned a motivational message ahead of the biggest match of his career which could etch his name in history. He shared the message on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“They can’t stop you. You’d be so proud of where you are. You’ve always wanted to be an athlete on the biggest of stages and playing in the biggest moments. You always worked hard, you always believed. Tonight we show unshaken commitment and focus. Tonight we show what it is to dream.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 24-year-old is set to face Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen in the 184 lbs final, a different weight class from the 174 lbs category in which he won his four titles. All final matchups begin at 7:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Carter Starocci reflects on what he believes separates him from other competitors

Carter Starocci at NCAA Championships 2025 (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Carter Starocci shared what set him apart from his competitors after delivering dominant performances at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. He reflected on how college wrestling might feel physically easier due to better coaching and training.

Ad

However, the distractions of college life lead many athletes to pursue different paths. He further shared how only a few can withstand this pressure and he considered himself one of them. During a press conference post the semifinals, Carter Starocci said (3:44 onwards):

“I’ve noticed that college wrestling is actually easier than high school wrestling in some ways. In college, there are a lot of distractions whether it’s the social scene, drugs, or anything else you can find. A lot of guys struggle to turn that stuff down.”

Ad

“As you get older, life starts knocking on your door, questions about getting a job, responsibilities, relationships, paying bills. That pressure makes some guys take different paths. At this level, only a few guys are truly all in and obviously, I’m one of them.”

Starocci added that trusting his instincts, listening to coaches and peers, and putting pressure on the opponents are the factors that contribute to his success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback