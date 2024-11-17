“Best wrestler college has ever seen”; ”Blood on Carter Starocci’s face makes it freaking awesome”- Fans react to Penn State wrestler’s All-Star win

Wrestling fans have reacted to Carter Starocci winning against Parker Keckeisen during the 2024 NWCA All-Star Classic. Although the game won’t count as it was an exhibition match and not an NCAA event, Starocci secured the victory over Northern Iowa’s wrestler with a 4-1 margin.

The 23-year-old is entering his fifth and final season with Penn State as he aims to become the most successful wrestler in NCAA history by securing a fifth title. This season, he is competing in a weight class (184 pounds) different from his preferred class of the past four years (174 pounds).

His victory has sparked mixed reactions among the wrestling community. One fan praised the Penn State wrestler, calling him the greatest NCAA wrestler in college history.

“Best wrestler college has ever seen. End of story," they wrote.

Another fan questioned Carter Starocci's eligibility as he participates in his fifth season for the team. They said:

“There’s no world where he should have eligibility.”

Notably, the NCAA permitted the student-athletes to have an extra year of eligibility due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Carter Starocci used this to return for his fifth year at Penn State.

Another fan added how the blood from Starocci’s face made the moment even more exciting, writing:

“The blood on his face makes it freaking awesome”

Here are some more fan reactions:

“Starroci got comp not a cakewalk this year finally”, a fan remarked.

“Soon to be 5x”, a fan wrote.

“Keckeisen was more active. Good finish by Carter”, another fan commented.

Carter Starocci shares thoughts on Parker Keckeisen ahead of their encounter at All-Star Classic

Carter Starocci during the Division I Men's Wrestling Championship 2024 (Photo via Getty)

Carter Starocci shared his thoughts on Parker Keckeisen ahead of their All-Star Classic showdown. In an interview with FloWrestling, he said (1:18 onwards):

“I mean everyone thinks that he has a good cardio. I kind of disagree I mean he'll wrestle the entire match but most of the guys that he wrestled against they kind of just back down to him, you know. Like it's kid [Dustin Plott] in the finals he was just diving on his legs and just letting him take him down.”

“So, I just think it's a different level of wrestling and then, as you see when he wrestled Aaron [Brooks] um he was a completely different wrestler. He wasn't as offensive, his cardio wasn't as great. So, I mean he's going to wrestle the whole match, he has a few things that he likes to do. But, I just think overall as an athlete and things like that there's just a lot of holes in this game, so I look to exploit those areas,” he added.

Notably, Keckeisen faced Dustin Plott in the finals of the 2024 NCAA Championship where he won the national title, defeating Plott by 14-5 in the 184-pound category.

