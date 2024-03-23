"All you hear is dang! dang!" - Noah Lyles on his Olympics entry song

Speaking on a podcast recently, six-time world champion Noah Lyles gave a vivid description of the entrance music he would like to play in the background during his Olympics entry. The 26-year-old will be aiming for his first Olympic gold medal in Paris this year.

The Florida native has already shared his plans to go big during the 2024 Paris Olympics, which include winning four gold medals (100m, 200m, 4*100m, and 4*400m) at the competition, a feat that even Usain Bolt did not achieve.

Speakiing on the World Athletics Inside Track Podcast, World Championship silver medalist Richard Kilty opined that every sprinter in the Olympics should make their entry over an entrance music. He also asked Lyles about his choice for his theme, to which Lyles said:

"I've kind of come to this point where it's actually not one of my favorite songs but I feel that this song would actually create the moment I want. It's The Undertaker's entrance song. Just hearing the lights go dark and zeroing in on that moment and all you hear is dang! dang!"

Former WWE superstar The Undertaker, originally Mark Calaway, has been one of the most celebrated wrestlers in the world. He has an immense fan following across the globe and Noah Lyles seems to be one of them.

Noah Lyles aims to overtake Usain Bolt at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles

With arguably the biggest sporting event of the year approaching, six-time world champion Noah Lyles recently shared his goals. In an interview with CNN, Lyles opened up about his preparation as well as made some bold statements regarding the Olympic veteran, Usain Bolt.

When asked about the Jamaican in the interview, Lyles said:

“He [Usain Bolt] is the fastest man to ever do it and soon it’ll be me.”

The Florida native also elaborated on the differences between him and Bolt, saying:

"He [Usain Bolt] loved to go out there and loved to run and he disappeared. But when it was time to show up, he showed up. He got it done. I am kinda more of guy who likes to serve my dominance throughout the whole year."

Lyles has his eyes on breaking Bolt's world record, which he enlisted during the 2009 Berlin World Championships when he clocked 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds in the 100m and the 200m disciplines respectively.

Though the job seems humongous, Noah Lyles can be a worthy candidate for breaking Bolt's record. He is currently the third-fastest in the 200m discipline with a run time of 19.52 seconds, registered during the Budapest World Championships, and is also the reigning world champion in the 100m and 200m disciplines.