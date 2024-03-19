"I'm running 19.10" - Noah Lyles claims to break Usain Bolt's 200m world record

American sprinting sensation Noah Lyles has made a huge claim to break Usain Bolt's long-standing 200m world record (19.19 seconds), with a score of 19.10 seconds.

Lyles is coming on the back of highly impressive performances in the indoor season. He clocked a personal best of 6.44s in the 60 meters at New Balance Grand Prix. Soon enough, the reigning world champion broke that PB yet again at the USATF Indoor Championships.

Lyles clocked a new PB of 6.43s to edge the 60m world record holder Christian Coleman for the national title. The 26-year-old continued asserting his dominance on the international stage, clocking 6.43s yet again at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

While he lost the gold to Coleman, who clocked a World leading time of 6.41s, Lyles believes his 60m performances suggest an improvement in 200m timing as well. Speaking with Let's Run in an interview, the 5x Diamond League Champion noted that he wasn't worried about any opponent in 2024 after what he ran in 60m.

"After what I ran in the 60, I just focus on me now. Everybody’s got me as their target now because I’m the champ. Now I’m planning on doing things that nobody’s seen before. Ain’t no reason to look backwards. I’m only looking forward", he expressed.

When asked what his improvement in 60m timings meant for the 200m, Noah Lyles didn't flinch an inch to claim a shot at Usain Bolt's 19.19s 200m record.

"If we add that to what I’ve already done in the 200, I’m running 19.10,” claimed Lyles.

Lyles is third fastest in the 200m sprints in 19.31 seconds, and his coach, Lance Brauman, claims breaking the Bolt's barrier isn't too far a dream now.

"Maybe he can run the world record, 19.15, 19.12, somewhere in that range, based off the same math, if I’m using it correctly", Brauman told Let's Run.

What is Noah Lyles training for?

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Noah Lyles secures 60m silver

Noah Lyles is busy with his coach Lance Brauman preparing for the US Olympic Trials scheduled from June 21-30 in Eugene. While his place is almost guaranteed, he will still need to finish in the top 3 to have a shot at gold Quadruple in Paris.

"You can’t make the Olympic team if you don’t win [or get top 3 at] Trials. That’s what we peak for. Everything we’re doing now is to gear up for Trials for sure", Lyles told Let's Run.

Lyles earlier claimed that for every event he touched, he wanted a world record to be broken. While his coach isn't against it, Brauman believes winning Olympic gold is more important than breaking world records.

"Once you’re an Olympic champion, you’re always an Olympic champion. World records are great, but it’s not what this sport should be about", Brauman claimed.