All records and World leads set at the Texas Relays 2024 ft. Gabby Thomas and Pablo Mateo

The 2024 Texas Relays witnessed eight records broken throughout the four days of the event, including women's 200m and men's 200m records, set by Gabby Thomas and Pablo Mateo, respectively.

The 2024 Texas Relays was slated from Wednesday to Saturday, March 27 to 30, at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas. Athletes from the top 25 school teams around the country competed against each other to secure titles in both men's and women's categories.

Gabby Thomas sets a new meet record at the 2024 Texas Relays

Gabby Thomas celebrates after the Women's 200m Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Gabby Thomas opened her 2024 outdoor season with a thunderous start after breaking the meet record at the Texas Relays in the women's 200m invitational category.

The New Balance athlete left behind Tamara Clark and Lynna Irby-Jackson after registering an impressive time of 22.08 seconds. Clark and Jackson clocked 22.21 and 22.70 seconds, respectively. Thomas also secured a gold medal in the 100m event after recording a stunning time of 10.88 seconds to surpass Celera Barnes and Clark.

Pablo Mateo outshines in men's 200m to set a new meet record

European Championships silver medalist Pablo Mateo registered a meet record in the men's 200m invitational event after clocking a striking 20.03 seconds.

He crossed the finish line ahead of Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Ryan Zeze, who clocked 20.03 and 20.18 seconds, respectively. Mateo secured a silver medal at the 2022 European Championships in the 4x100m relay.

Shafiqua Maloney tops the women's 800m invitational event at the 2024 Texas Relays

The Captain Athletics runner Shafiqua Maloney bested the women's 800m invitational event by setting a new meet record.

She achieved this feat after overpowering Kelly-Ann Beckford and Sanu Jallow, clocking a remarkable 2:00.25. Beckford and Jallow settled on the second and third positions after registering 2:02.88 and 2:03.66, respectively.

Other records broken at the 2024 Texas Relays

Elizabeth Leachman set the meet record in the women's 5000m invitational race, clocking an astonishing 15:25.27, to leave behind Florance Uwajeneza and Eva Jess.

Valarie Allman, the Asics athlete, recorded a breathtaking meet record of 67.98m in the women's discus throw, surpassing Jayden Ulrich and Michaelle Valentin's 60.16m and 58.32m throws. The Lewisville Flower Mound team, consisting of Nicole Humphries, Alexandra Fox, Adeline Bennett, and Samantha Humphries, set a new meet record in the girls 4x800m after clocking 8:46.30.

Samantha Humphries broke the girls' 1600m meet record after recording 4:44.66. The Team International relay team, featuring Dina Asher-Smith, Rhasidat Adeleke, Lanae Thomas, and Julian Alfred, broke the meet record in the women's 4x200m after registering 1:27.05 to excel over the Arkansas and Texas Longhorns relay teams.