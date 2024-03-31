"I do want to prove to everyone that I could run it" - Gabby Thomas on incredible 100m gold clocking 10.88s at the Texas Relays 2024

Gabby Thomas recently displayed her exceptional athletics proficiency after securing a gold medal in the 100m event.

Thomas achieved this feat at the 2024 Texas Relays held at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas, from March 27 to 30. She clocked an impressive 10.88 seconds to defeat Celera Barnes and Tamara Clark, who clocked 11.00 and 11.03 seconds, respectively.

At the 2022 Texas Relays, the American sprinter recorded a spectacular time of 10.92 seconds in the 100m and set the fastest season opener time in the 200m by any female sprinter.

After her recent exploits in Austin, the 27-year-old expressed her joy in securing a gold medal in the 100m at her first outdoor race of the season. During an interview with Citius Mag, she expressed her determination to prove her abilities and gain recognition in the 100m event.

"I feel like I have a chip on my shoulder with the 100 because no one ever considers me a 100m runner," Gabby said (01:25). "But I feel like l work really hard, and I'm getting better, my start's getting better, my transitions getting better and so I do want to prove to everyone that I could run it because I know I can run with the heavy hitter 100m runners.

"I felt really good about this. I mean I love competing at Texas Relays because I live right here. I was thinking it's a good checkpoint you know. It's still early a lot of pros don't open up yet so I wanted to see where I was at new training group so we are working on a lot of things but I'm really happy with that. I feel good about it."

"Everything we do is for that one moment" - Gabby Thomas ahead of the Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas at the Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot.

Gabby Thomas secured a silver medal in the 4x100m relay and a bronze medal in the 200m at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The Atlanta native clocked 21.87 seconds in the 200m and contributed to the American squad's victory along with Javianne Olivier, Teahna Daniels, and Jenna Prandini by recording 41.45 seconds to leave the British squad behind.

During an interview at The Wear House, Thomas highlighted the significance of being in peak performance ahead of the Olympics.

"It's just pure running and I'm a sprinter, so by the time you get to the Olympics you want to be at like your top peak performance - physically, mentally, emotionally, and so, everything we do is for that one moment and you can't even be a little bit off."

With her recent exploits, Gabby Thomas stands as one of the favorite athletes to secure a gold medal at the upcoming Olympics in the French capital.