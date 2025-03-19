Allyson Felix delights at the Olympics "birth place" as she enjoys off time in Olympia, Greece

Allyson Felix shared pictures from her visit to the birthplace of the Olympics in Olympia, Greece. Felix capped her storied career with more medals than any female track and field athlete.

Ad

Felix led 10 and six US relay teams to gold at the Worlds and the Olympics, respectively. Her dominance on the track made her the first female athlete to win seven gold medals at the Games. She also earned the honor of the most decorated Olympian in American track and field history.

The 20-time World medalist recently visited the place where the Olympics was born. The marquee event was first staged in Olympia, Greece, and ran from 776 BC to 393 AD. The 39-year-old posted a picture from her visit to the historical site, expressing delight in the caption, reading:

Ad

Trending

"Standing in the birth place of the Olympics"

Allyson Felix at Olympia, Greece; Instagram - @allysonfelix

Allyson Felix retired from track and field in 2022 but stays connected through different roles. She was appointed a member of the International Olympic Committee member at the 2024 Paris Olympics and will serve the office until the 2032 Brisbane Games.

Ad

After topping the poll, she said:

"My biggest goal is to hear, and take some time to listen to what is going on." (via AP News)

Felix debuted at the Olympics in 2004 in Athens.

Allyson Felix reminisced about her Olympic days when she entered the Paris gates as a non-competitor

Felix at the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation 2023 Gala - (Source: Getty)

Allyson Felix debuted at the Olympics when she was just 18. Her effort in the 200m broke the junior world record and earned her the silver medal. After that, she amassed 11 medals on the Olympic stage until Tokyo in 2020.

Ad

When it was time for the Paris Olympics in 2024, Felix recalled her competitive years and revealed how she felt the Olympic drive even though she was not scheduled to compete:

"In some ways, I’m sure this time of year will always feel like Olympic season. My first time competing in the Games was 20 years ago, in Athens, and when you devote so much of yourself — your time, your focus, your sweat — to this one thing, it’s almost like you develop an internal Olympic clock that’s set to go off every four years.” (via Refinery29)

Ad

"I get hit with the realization that this part of my life is over. The Olympics are still happening this year — I’m just not part of them, at least not in the way I used to be."

Felix has devoted time to her family after she retired from competitive sports. She often posts about her kids, Camryn and Trey, on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback