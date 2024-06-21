Allyson Felix, Gretchen Walsh and other athletes congratulate Simone Manuel on Paris Olympics qualification

Simone Manuel is geared up to compete in the third edition of the Olympics during her career after qualifying for the 4x100m freestyle relay team in the ongoing US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. Athletes from various sports fields, such as former sprinter Allyson Felix, swimmer Gretchen Walsh, Katie Grimes, and others, have congratulated the 27-year-old on her achievement.

Manuel booked her ticket to the Paris Olympics after claiming fourth position in the 100m freestyle, clocking a time of 53.25 in the trials. While this time was not enough for her to qualify for an individual event, it got her a spot on the US relay team.

This triumph for Manuel is a very special one, as she has made a comeback after grappling with overtraining syndrome ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Although she earned her spot in Tokyo, she was eliminated before the finals of the individual event and claimed a bronze medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Following this, the swimmer took a break from swimming to rest her mind and body, and she returned to the pool in 2022.

Trending

Manuel shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram that carried her message about the importance of making it to the third Olympics team, and she also expressed gratitude for it in the caption.

"All glory to God!" wrote Simone Manuel. "Some of my thoughts after making my 3rd OLYMPIC TEAM! Forever indebted to my village and the people that got me here! I'M GOINGTO PARIS! Go TEAM USA!"

Former American sprinter Allyson Felix congratulated Manuel on her Olympics.

"Congrats!! So happy for you," Felix commented.

Athlete recations on Manuel

Gretchen Walsh, who recently broke a world record at the U.S. Swimming Trials, also complimented Manuel.

"A true inspiration Simone❤️" Walsh said.

Athlete recations on Manuel

Following them was Katie Grimes, who earned her spot in Paris on Day 3 of the trials, was also impressed by Simone Manuel's comeback. She wrote:

"Amen to that 👏 Goat"

Athlete recations on Manuel

Another US Olympian, Natalie Hinds, also commented on Manuel's post. She wrote:

"Words don't do it justice! I'm so inspired by you❤️"

athletes reaction on Manuel

Stunned by Manuel's feat, 2020 Olympian Bella Swims said,

"God is so good!"

Athletes reaction on Manuel

"Has been so healing" - Simone Manuel on qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024

Three years after facing several trials and tribulations, Simone Manuel is extremely ecstatic to qualify for Paris 2024. After earning a spot on the relay team, Manuel stood for the medal ceremony and took a moment to wipe tears from her face. In the post-swim interview at the Lucas Oil Stadium, the 27-year-old spoke about making it to the Olympics team.

"It means everything to me," Manuel said. "It's a miracle that I'm even able to stand up here and be able to race again. The people close to me know the jounrey it took to get here. I'm really proud of myself and proud of Team USA." (via Houston Chronicle.com)

She also said that the hype the crowd created was very "healing" and "special" for her.

"Being in this arena, and being surrounded by these fans, honestly has been so healing. To know that these people are just excited to see me swim again, swim at this level again, is something that's really special," Maniel said(via people.com).

Simone Manuel has already had an impressive Olympics career so far, winning four medals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, including two golds, and a bronze in Tokyo 2020.