  • Allyson Felix, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden react as Taylor Townsend beats Mirra Andreeva to reach US Open 4th round after Jelena Ostapenko Controversy

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 30, 2025 15:06 GMT
Allyson Felix and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden shared their reactions as Taylor Townsend won at the US Open - Source: Getty
Allyson Felix, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and others shared their reaction as Taylor Townsend managed to pull of an upset in the third round of the 2025 US Open. She defeated the world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva.

Townsend defeated Andreeva with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-2 and will be facing Barbora Krejčíková in the next round. This comes just after Townsend's win over Jelena Ostapenko in the second round, where the latter allegedly told the former that she had "no class" and "no education".

Townsend shared her reaction after her victory at the US Open, captioning her post on Instagram with:

“WELCOME TO THE SHOW”🍿❤️‍🔥 #usopen
Allyson Felix and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden commented on the post, along with Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥" - Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
"👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾" - Allyson Felix
"Gurl— welcome?! We BEEN here! Locked in. Strapped in. SAT. STOOD. Alll the things!! And we not goin nowhere!!!" - Yvonne Orji
Still taken from Townsend&#039;s Instagram (source: @tay_taytownsend/Instagram)
Allyson Felix is regarded as one of the greatest track and field athletes of all-time. A 7-time Olympic champion, Felix competed mainly in the relay events as well as the 200m and 400m races. She is also a 14-time World Championship gold medalist.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden on the other hand, is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the world of track and field right now. She established herself on the international stage by winning a gold medal as part of the US 4x100m relay team at the Paris Olympics last year.

Jefferson-Wooden recently competed at the Brussels Diamond League meeting, where she finished first in the 100m event, continuing her strong 2025 season.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden on her impressive 2025 season

Jefferson-Wooden at the Brussels Diamond League - Source: Getty
Meanwhile, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is enjoying a strong 2025 season of her own. The track star has competed in and won at multiple events this season, such as Diamond League meetings as well as becoming the fifth-fastest woman in history in the 100m race.

In an interview on Runner Space, Jefferson-Wooden said: (0:50 onwards)

"I would say the biggest thing that's clicked for me is my mindset and my body being on one accord. I feel like my mindset has always been there. I've always been a go-getter and someone who wants to achieve the best. But it was just a matter of pushing my body to limits it had never been before and then trusting the people around me to get me to those points."
Jefferson-Wooden is also undefeated in the 100m this season, and will look to continue her streak at the World Championships in Tokyo next month.

