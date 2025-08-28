"Jelena Ostapenko told me I have no class, no education" - Taylor Townsend gets honest about her heated confrontation with Latvian at US Open

Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko got involved in a heated exchange at the net after their clash at the 2025 US Open. Townsend later revealed the reason behind the controversial incident.Townsend reached the third round of the New York Major after pulling off a 7-5, 6-1 upset over World No. 25 Ostapenko in their second-round clash. With her win, the doubles World No. 1 took a 2-1 lead in her head-to-head record against the Latvian.The drama erupted when the players reached the net for the customary post-match handshake, as Jelena Ostapenko had some words for the American for not apologizing despite benefitting from a net cord during the match. The duo then launched into a fiery confrontation, which continued until Taylor Townsend walked away to passionately celebrate her victory.Townsend didn't hold back when asked about the incident during her on-court interview, asserting that some players said &quot;bad things&quot; while feeling the sting of defeat.The 29-year-old said that Ostapenko had told her that she had &quot;no class and education&quot; and had warned her about the potential consequences of a match outside the US. However, Townsend took the Latvian's warning in stride, highlighting her winning record in their rivalry.&quot;It’s competition, people get upset when they lose and some people say bad things. She told me I have no class, I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the US. I'm looking forward to it. I mean, I beat her in Canada outside the US, I beat her in New York outside the US. So let's see what else she has to say,&quot; Taylor Townsend said.Taylor Townsend will look to put the drama with Jelena Ostapenko behind her as she sets her sights on reaching the fourth round of the US Open singles competition for the second time in her career. The American will face a tough challenge against fifth seed Mirra Andreeva in the third round.