Allyson Felix pens emotional message as both mother and daughter while reflecting on life-changing motherhood journey

The legendary track and field athlete, Allyson Felix, has recently shared her heartfelt message on Mother's Day. The 11-time Olympic medalist expressed her thoughts on her life-altering journey of motherhood.

Felix is one of the most decorated track and field athletes from the United States. Apart from her Olympic feats, she has won 20 World Championship medals, out of which 14 are gold medals. She has also won a gold medal in the 4×400 m relay race event at the 2010 World Indoor Championships, which was held in Doha.

Through her Instagram post, Allyson Felix shared her emotional Mother's Day tribute message as she wrote:

"Becoming a mother has been the sweetest and most sacred gift—one that has transformed me in ways I never imagined. It’s the greatest honor to guide, nurture, and grow alongside my children. Today, I’m also holding space for those in their season of waiting, those navigating loss, and those for whom this day feels especially heavy. You are seen, you are loved."

She continued:

"I owe so much to my own mother—the strength, grace, and faith she’s passed down are woven into every part of who I am. Her love and example have shaped me not only as a woman, but as the mother I strive to be. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas, in all forms and journeys.💗"

Throughout her career, she has won four gold medals in Diamond League events. Along with other notable athletes, Felix participated in advocating guaranteed salary protections for pregnant athletes. During her time with Nike, she faced the threat of a salary cut if her performance was affected after becoming a mother. She left the company and went on to create her shoe brand, Saysh, in June 2021. In 2019, Nike effectively expanded their maternity policy for women athletes.

Allyson Felix reflects on her legacy beyond track and field

Iconic track and field athlete, Allyson Felix, retired from the sport after completing her 2022 season. The five-time Olympian also co-founded Always Alpha, a sports management firm focused on women athletes. The firm is supported by Dolphin, an entertainment marketing and production company.

During her interview with the Guardian in 2024, the athlete expressed her thoughts on moving through life post-retirement, as she said:

"Now, although I’m still travelling, I’m able to be around for those really big life moments.”

In 2020 and 2021, she was honoured by Time magazine by being included in the 100 Most Influential People list. She has been nominated five times for the Laureus Sportswomen of the Year award throughout her eminent career.

