Allyson Felix reacts to South Carolina's Dawn Staley becoming the first Black coach to win 3 NCAA Division I Championships

Allyson Felix recently reacted to South Carolina's head coach Dawn Staley becoming the first Black coach in men's and women's D1 history to claim three national championships.

On Sunday, Staley guided the Gamecocks to their third NCAA Women's Basketball Division I title as they defeated Iowa by 87-75 in the championship game.

Tessa Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso were the star performers for the Gamecocks as they scored 19 and 15 points, respectively. Although Caitlin Clark, the NCAA Division I all-time highest scorer (both men and women), collected 30 points, Iowa failed to capture their first championship title.

This victory led to Dawn Staley becoming part of the list of prominent coaches to have won three or more championships. Geno Auriemma (11), Pat Summitt (8), Kim Mulkey (4) and Tara VanDerveer (3), are among the other basketball coaches who have collected multiple titles.

Allyson Felix, who is one of the most decorated track and field athletes in the sport's history, applauded Dawn Staley's sensational achievement. Felix shared a post by Togethxr handle on her Instagram story, and captioned it:

"👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

Allyson Felix reaction image (via Instagram story)

Staley is not only renowned for her coaching career but also for winning three gold medals as a player and one gold as the coach of the USA team at the Olympic Games. For her accomplishments in the sport, she was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Allyson Felix's first love was Basketball

Allyson Felix of Team United States speaks during the Team United States Press Conference prior to competition for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 14, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Allyson Felix, during Adam Grant's podcast with TED Audio Collective, revealed how Basketball was her first love. On being asked if she was good at every sport which she tried, Felix responded:

"So basketball was my first love and I still, I still, I love it, but I was not good."

Previously, she had mentioned how she bought a Kobe Bryant jersey at the age of 12 and was a fan of the late basketball legend from the beginning.

On the occasion of "National Girls and Women in Sports Day" in 2020, she shared an old image of hers where she highlighted how sports gave her confidence and taught her work ethics, leadership, and other invaluable qualities.

In the post, she could also be seen donning a basketball jersey and holding the ball.