Former American track athlete Allyson Felix shared glimpses from a recent launch event she attended. The event was co-powered by her Women's Sports management firm, Always Alpha and Deep Blue Sports+Entertainment, another management group founded by Laura Correnti.

As per reports, the two management firms are launching an all-in-one shop for female athletes in the circuit. Felix took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from the event.

In the picture, the 39-year-old could be seen wearing a grey coat and pants while complementing it with white shoes, while other notable members of the collaboration such as Correnti accompanied her in the photo. She captioned the post:

"LFG"

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram story feat her recent look (Image via: Felix's Instagram)

Felix has been working for the development of female athletes and also launched a shoewear brand for women, Saysh in 2021, just a year before her retirement. Notably, she also played a crucial role during the 2024 Paris Olympics as an IOC member by providing nurseries for the children traveling with their mothers, who in turn were taking part in the competition.

Allyson Felix reminisced about her career-defining moment at the 2008 Olympics

Felix after winning the Women's 400m finals during the 2016 US Olympics Track and Field Trials (Image via: Getty Images)

Allyson Felix recently shared a turning moment in her track and field career that occurred during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. She won a silver medal in the 200m and was part of the quartet that got the gold medal in the 4x400m relay.

On the SpringHill podcast, Felix shared that the 200m final loss in Beijing, despite being the top contender for the gold, made her feel devastated. She further added that after this loss, she began to analyze her races. Felix stated (3:00 onwards):

"To me, like a defining moment in my career, the 2008 Olympics, I was the favorite, I was expected to win. I was coming off a silver medal, everybody thought I was gonna do it and I got another silver medal to the same exact person and I was devastated. I was like literally embarrassed to like show my face because I thought I let everybody down."

"Looking back, it was that moment for me that made me like analyze everything I was doing," she further added.

Following two back-to-back defeats in 2004 and 2008 to Veronica Campbell-Brown, Allyson Felix got her hands on the 200m gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics by defeating Jamaican athlete, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

