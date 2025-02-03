From attending business summits to spending quality time with her kids, Allyson Felix shares glimpses of first month of new year

Allyson Felix shared glimpses of her eventful month after ushering in 2025. Three years into retirement, Felix contributes to the sporting world but also indulges herself with brand campaigns and family time, among others.

Allyson Felix, the only track and field athlete with 31 medals across World Championships and Olympics, welcomed her son, Trey, in April 2024. Months later, she garnered the maximum number of votes to become a member of the International Olympic Committee, set to serve until 2032.

She capped the year with a trip to Disneyland with her family, campaigning for GoldBug and others. A month into 2025, Felix took to her Instagram handle on February 3 to post snippets of her eventful January in a carousel.

"January was doing the most—now come on, Feb, pass the vibe check and do what you do!"

Her photo series featured her signing her brand, Saysh's shoes, enjoying quality time with her daughter, Camryn, and son, Trey. She also shared a collection of sticky notes she wrote for Camryn, a mirror selfie, and her stint at PayPal Leadership Summit. Some of the slides had her kids enjoying sibling time.

On January 1, 2025, the 11-time Olympic medalist shared a video montage of her achievements in 2024, captioning:

"2024 was a ride! Drop one thing you’re proud of this year, and let’s take space to celebrate our wins."

Last year, Felix etched her name in 63 on ESPN's list of the 100 greatest athletes of the 21st century.

Allyson Felix took a much-needed vacation with her husband Kenneth Ferguson to the Maldives

Felix and her husband Kenneth Ferguson share a frame at the 2020 Olympic trials; (Source - Getty)

Allyson Felix crossed paths with fellow track athlete, Kenneth Ferguson, in high school, and have since been together through highs and lows. The couple got married a decade after they started dating and welcomed their firstborn daughter (now six) in 2018 and their son in 2024.

Having rocked parenting duties and career engagements, Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson went on a much-needed Maldivian getaway to reset in November 2024. The four-time Diamond League champion compiled photos of their vacation on Instagram and wrote:

"I reluctantly hit pause. After months of nonstop work and parenting, this was the reset I desperately needed. Pouring back into us, refilling my cup, and remembering that rest is part of the hustle."

She also made waves for rallying against her former partner, Nike, over the brand's refusal to guarantee salary protection to its pregnant athletes. Having faced a similar fate during Camryn's time, the 39-year-old came up with her own, Saysh.

