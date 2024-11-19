Allyson Felix's husband Kenneth Ferguson pens a heartfelt note on the Olympic gold medalist's 39th Birthday

Allyson Felix's husband Kenneth Ferguson penned a heartfelt note on the former track athlete's 39th birthday, hinting at fun times this week. Felix also received birthday wishes from several sporting personalities on her special day on November 18, 2024.

Felix, the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, gained fame for her integral roles in the relay events. She helped the US team to six gold podiums in the Olympics and ten in the World Championships. After retiring from her sport in 2022, the 39-year-old advocated for women athletes and mothers in sports, working with organizations to support and empower them with her experiences over the years.

On November 18, 2024, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist celebrated her 39th birthday with her children, Camryn and Trey, and husband, Kenneth Ferguson. In an Instagram story posted by Ferguson, Felix sat with her daughter on her lap and son in her arms, wearing a birthday crown.

Trending

Ferguson's story caption read:

"Happy birthday to my best friend and mother of our kids. Now it's time to have some fun this week."

Allyson Felix receives a heartfelt note from her husband on her birthday; Instagram - @supermanferg

The following story featured them in Delta One Lounge paired with a fun caption, reading:

"Vacation us, please. #kidsfree."

American former basketball quarterback, Candace Parker, shared World Athletics' birthday post of Felix and wrote:

"Happy birthday. I'm so grateful that my daughter gets to look up to you and see anything and everything is possible."

Allyson Felix sweetly responded, writing:

"Means the world to me and right back to you."

Allyson Felix receives appreciation from Candace Parker; Instagram - @allysonfelix

At the 2024 Olympic Games, she partnered with Pampers to set up a first-of-its-kind nursery in the Olympic Village. She also received the maximum number of votes to become one of the four new IOC Athletes' Commission (AC) members elected at Paris 2024.

Allyson Felix expressed gratitude for her family on her 39th birthday

Allyson at Harold & Carole Pump Foundation 2023 Gala - (Source: Getty)

The most decorated track and field athlete in World Championships history was brimming with joy and gratefulness on her birthday, as evident by the post she shared on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 19.

"My heart is so full. I have everything I could ever need—family, two beautiful, healthy children, and a partner I adore. Grateful to God for His countless blessings," her heartfelt caption read.

Justin Gatlin, Allyson Felix's fellow former US track athlete, commented:

"Happy birthday Allyson"

American middle-distance runner and author, Kara Goucher, chimed in to write:

"Happy birthday! So wonderful to see your full loving life!"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's brainchild Athlos also wished the former Olympian under her Instagram post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback