Allyson Felix's parents witness memorable moment as Olympic gold medalist receives doctorate from prestigious University

Allyson Felix was recently awarded an honorary doctorate from Brown University. The American’s parents were present to witness this memorable moment, and Felix penned a note of gratitude thanking the University for the honor and her parents for their unwavering support.

Felix has been one of the most successful sprinters Team USA has ever seen. The 39-year-old broke out into the international scene in 2003 and would go on to dominate her competition for nearly two more decades. Over the course of her career, Felix won 20 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals, making her the most decorated track and field athlete of all- time.

Recently, Allyson Felix was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Brown University. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a snap of herself dressed in a doctoral graduation gown and wrote:

“Honored and humbled to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Brown University. Thank you for welcoming me into your incredible community @brownu.”

Via @allysonfelix on Instagram

The former World and Olympic champion also shared a photo of herself posing with her parents and thanked them for their support throughout her journey, writing

“Having my parents here to share this moment means everything. Their unwavering support has shaped every step of my journey.”

Via @allysonfelix on Instagram

Prior to this, Felix received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from USC, her alma mater, in 2022.

Allyson Felix shares important message in Brown University’s Baccalaureate service

Felix at the hello Sunshine's Shine Away, Connected by AT&T event (Source: Getty)

On Saturday, May 24, Allyson Felix spoke to Brown University’s undergraduate class of 2025, as she delivered the annual Baccalaureate address. In her speech, the American shared an important message with the students present.

Felix spoke about her outing at the 2004 Games, where she was forced to settle for a silver in the 200m. She recalled being disappointed at missing out on gold and spending the next four years working for that target. However, the sprinter went on to explain that when she did win the 200m crown at the 2008 Olympics, the moment failed to live up to her expectations, saying,

“I had obsessed over this one moment for so long that it never stood the chance to match the dream. It was never just in the medal. It was in the journey — in the stretching, the struggle, the growth. It was in the people and in the perseverance. That was the gift.”

After leading a successful career, Allyson Felix retired from track and field in 2021. The American is now exploring new adventures, and is currently the CEO of her own footwear brand Saysh.

