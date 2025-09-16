Allyson Felix sends two-word reaction to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as Jamaican concludes her legendary career at 2025 World Championships

Allyson Felix extended her congratulations to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as the Jamaican ran her final career race at the 2025 World Championships. Fraser-Pryce was in contention in the 100m finals, finishing sixth behind Sha'Carri Richardson.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in track and field history and the most successful athlete, male or female, in World Championships history, has a career for the record books. She has also brought significant attention to issues beyond the track, advocating for maternal rights in sports, childcare support for athletes, and addressing racial disparities and representation.

Felix has also been a consistent supporter of fellow athletes who have forged similarly legendary career paths. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the most iconic names in track and field and a dominant force among the best 100m athletes, capped her career at the 2025 World Championships.

The moment garnered love and admiration from her fellow luminary, Felix, who shared a collage of Fraser-Pryce's race looks over the years, and wrote:

"Legendary!! Congrats!!!"

Felix reacts to Fraser-Pryce's legendary career; Instagram - @allysonfelix

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reached the 100m final, 16 years after bagging her first World title. Though she couldn't replicate her medal-winning feat and finished only sixth, the 38-year-old had only positive takeaways from her race.

"Tonight I am really grateful that I was able to stand on the track one more time in the 100m finals. It has been such a privilege, an honour, and my greatest blessing to stand here tonight. I came into this championship with so many odds, but I made the final. And I think that is a huge accomplishment."

As she walked down memory lane, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recalled:

"I remember in 2007 when I started, I was unsure what I wanted to do, but I walked away with so much from the championship. This time around, I came with all those experiences from years of participating in the championships."

Fraser-Pryce hasn't had much success on the track this year, earning a podium in the 100m only at the Jamaican National trials.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce revealed what her 'greatest blessing' was at the 2025 World Championships

Fraser-Pryce at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's dominance has been inspirational for several athletes over the years, including Melissa Jeffersen-Wooden, who won the 100m title at the World Championships. On seeing the athletes share the track with her, the Jamaican considered it the 'greatest blessing'.

"One of my greatest blessings is seeing athletes who are inspired by me across generations. It has been a blessing to interact with those athletes, and I hope that there is something they can take from this journey. It doesn’t matter how it looks. You have the final say, stand at the line, trust your talent, and go out there giving it your all," she said. (via Olympics.com)

The multiple-time Olympic and World medalist will have a chance to win a medal in the 4x100m relay event.

