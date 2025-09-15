"I felt the love and support"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares emotional reaction to 100m final standing ovation at World Athletics Championships

Jamaican sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently ran the final 100m of her career at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. The athlete’s last race witnessed a huge show of support from fans, with a standing ovation inside the stadium.Fraser-Pryce clocked 11.03 seconds to finish sixth in the highly competitive women’s 100m final that included Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sha'Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and others.Apart from the result, the occasion was an emotional one for her fans both in the stadium and around the world. In her post-race interview, Fraser-Pryce spoke about the support she has received over the years, and notably, the standing ovation for her final 100m appearance.“I felt the love, I felt the support, and I tried not to take it all in because I was focused on the task ahead. It just speaks to all the hard work, the dedication, the support that I’ve received over the years, and to have that reception was truly wonderful. I thank the fans for their support always. It doesn’t matter what’s happening. They’re always supporting, always cheering. For me, that’s what it’s all about,” Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said.She added:“I hope that I gave them something to cheer for and to look forward to. It has been my blessing to represent my country. It has been my blessing to be able to do this for such a long time. God has truly been good to me, I cannot say that enough.”Fraser-Pryce also noted that making the World Championships final itself is a huge accomplishment. While the result was not what she had hoped for, she said that’s just life, and 'you have to roll with the punches'. She added that she has been fortunate to compete in so many finals over the years, and being in another one was something she remained grateful for.As Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce concludes her career in Tokyo, she leaves the sport with three Olympic golds, 10 World Championship titles and seven national championships.All about Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s 4x100m relay scheduleDay 2 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will have one more shot to add to her medal tally as part of Jamaica’s women’s 4x100m relay team. She will join reigning 200m world champion Shericka Jackson, along with Tina Clayton and Tia Clayton, both ranked among the world’s top five over 100m this year.Schedule:Heats: September 20 - 20:45 JST / 8:45 a.m. ESTFinals: September 21 - 21:06 JST / 9:10 a.m. EST