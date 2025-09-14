“This was a big blessing”- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up on comeback from 2024 setback and closing career at World Championships 2025

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, also known as the Mommy Rocket, reflected on her final individual 100m race, bringing one of the most remarkable careers in track and field to a close. At 38, the sprint icon finished sixth in the highly competitive women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.Like Merlene Ottey and Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce defied age in a sport that often sees women retire in their late 20s or early 30s. The women's 100m final featured a strong field that included Fraser-Pryce, Melissa Jefferson Wooden, and Sha'Carri Richardson, among others.. Despite missing out on a podium finish, Fraser-Pryce expressed gratitude for being able to race again, calling it a blessing after missing out last year. She had withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympics due to injury despite a strong performance in the opening heat.“I have to give God thanks. Last year I didn't get to go to the line, and I was devastated. But this year, I got the opportunity to get to the line, and being able to get to the finals was a big accomplishment within itself. I’m giving God thanks and looking forward to the 4x100m relay,”Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said. (via BBC Sport)The 38-year-old added that how important was it for her to finish her career on her own terms, saying:“I’ve given so much to this sport, and people may question why I came back, but it was important to finish on my terms. Last year, I didn’t even get the chance to line up, it was very hurtful. So for me, this was a big blessing.” Fraser-Pryce will have one final shot to add to her medal collection as part of Jamaica’s women’s 4x100m relay team, with heats on September 20 and the final on September 21 at 9:06 p.m. JST.A look at Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s storied careerDay 2 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s career has been nothing short of legendary. With eight Olympic medals, three gold, four silver, and one bronze, she stands alongside Jamaica’s greatest, Usain Bolt.Her record at the World Athletics Championships is even more impressive, with 10 golds, five silvers, and one bronze across nine editions. She is the only woman to claim five 100m world titles and, at the 2013 Moscow Championships, she claimed gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, becoming the first woman ever to complete that sprint treble at a single World Championships.