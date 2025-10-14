  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Allyson Felix shares glimpses from pre-40th birthday vacation with family and friends, enjoys poolside moments in bikini

Allyson Felix shares glimpses from pre-40th birthday vacation with family and friends, enjoys poolside moments in bikini

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 14, 2025 18:01 GMT
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Press Carpet - Source: Getty
Allyson Felix (Image via: Getty Images)

Former US track and field athlete Allyson Felix shared glimpses of her pre-birthday celebrations. The former 200m Olympic champion is set to turn 40 next month on November 18.

Ad

One of the greatest athletes of her generation, Felix, has embraced motherhood and has been exploring several commercial endeavors after her retirement a few weeks ago. She recently spared some time from her daily life to enjoy a break in Punto Mila, Mexico, just a month before her 40th birthday.

In an Instagram post, Felix shared a post featuring pictures of this pre-birthday celebration. The pictures featured several of her friends and family, along with glimpses of her in a bikini as she enjoyed a bit of pool time. She remarked further in her caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Babyyyyyy a time was had…A little pre-celebration before 40 officially arrives. Surrounded by love, laughs, and my favorite people. My heart is full 🫶🏾"
Ad

Notably, just a couple of months back, Felix received a major honor as she was inducted into the United States Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame for her contributions to the track and field circuit of the country.

Allyson Felix reflects on her decision to go pro after skipping college eligibility

Allyson Felix (Image via: Getty)
Allyson Felix (Image via: Getty)

Allyson Felix reflected on her decision to go pro immediately after concluding her high school and skipping college eligibility. Speaking in an interview a couple of months back, the former American athlete said that her decision to skip college wasn't based on a financial perspective.

Ad

Additionally, she also mentioned that she wanted to take the best path that could lead her to the US national team for the 2004 Olympics in Athens, which would be difficult for her with the demands of the collegiate spectrum. She said (via SoFi, 4:38 onwards):

"It wasn't really a decision that was made off of financials. I was really grateful that my family could support me, and I really did want to go to college, but the Olympics were the following year, and so, I knew that if I went to college, it's a really demanding schedule from a competitive aspect."
Ad
"It's all about the NCAA system, it's more about scoring points, so it was really a decision, more so of like what's going to put me in the best position to make it to the Olympic team."
youtube-cover

Notably, in her debut quadrennial games in 2024, Allyson Felix clinched a second-place finish in the 200m event. She was highly successful in this distance too in her career, winning another silver laurel in 2008, before winning a gold medal in 2012 London.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications