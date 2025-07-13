Allyson Felix’s brother Wes pens emotional message as track icon joins Serena Williams in earning prestigious honor

Allyson Felix's older brother Wes Felix took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his sister as she got inducted into the USOPC (United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee) Hall of Fame. Felix joins other accomplished athletes to get inducted into the honor roll this year such as Serena Williams, Gabby Douglas, and Bode Miller. Wes, who was a former sprinter himself, shares a close relationship with Allyson with whom he co-founded the lifestyle brand Saysh.

Ad

Allyson Felix is considered one of the greatest track and field athletes ever. She made her breakthrough on the international stage when she won a silver medal in the 200m at the 2004 Olympics, establishing herself as one of the rising track stars in the nation. She competed mainly in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events, eventually becoming the most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history with a total of 11 Olympic medals. She retired after the end of the 2022 season.

Ad

Trending

In a post shared on Instagram, Wes shared his appreciation for his sister, writing:

"There are a lot of titles that come to mind when I think of you: Olympian, champion, activist, mom. But the one that means the most to me is sissi."

He added:

"Seeing you inducted into the USOPC Hall of Fame is a reminder that greatness is about more than medals. It’s about courage, character, and the love you pour into everyone around you. I’m proud to stand beside you. Always have been. Always will be."

Ad

Ad

Allyson Felix ended her career on a high note, winning the gold medal as part of the women's 4x400m Relay team at the 2022 World Championships.

Allyson Felix makes her feelings known on her documentary film: "It meant everything"

Allyson Felix at the Business of Women's Sports Spring Summit - Source: Getty

Allyson Felix revealed her thoughts on the release of her documentary film, "She Runs the World" released earlier this year. The documentary focused on her Olympic journey and how she navigated her battle with Nike over maternity policies. In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote:

Ad

"We made a movie. 🤯 She Runs the World had its premiere at Tribeca and I still don’t have the words. Just so proud. So grateful. To share something this personal—and feel that kind of love in the room—it meant everything. Huge thank you to the team who told my story with so much care. And to everyone who showed up… I’ll never forget it. 🫶🏾"

Ad

The film premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Festival, which showcases a wide variety of independent films, documentaries, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More