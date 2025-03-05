Allyson Felix turns up the glamour in stylish outfit as she poses amid scenic setting at Deer Valley

Allyson Felix turned up the glamour in a stylish outfit as she visited the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. Although she has been out of competition for a long time, she stays connected with the sporting forum through various roles.

Felix became the most decorated track and field athlete for her impressive medal tally. Her efforts in the relay events helped the US team win six Olympic and ten World gold medals. The four-time Diamond League champion, with a combined 31 medals across the Olympics and Worlds, retired from sports in 2022.

Felix's achievements go beyond the competition track. She joined the International Olympic Athletes' Committee and signed an eight-year term at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She is also engaged with brand campaigns and spends quality time with her family, especially her daughter, Camryn, and 11-month-old son, Kenneth Ferguson III.

In a recent Instagram story, Felix posed in an all-black outfit paired with a blue denim jacket, leaning on a railing at Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. She visited the picturesque snow-capped location with talent manager Jordan Eliasson.

Allyson Felix poses in stylish outfit at Deer Valley Resort; Instagram - @allysonfelix

Allyson Felix posted a spate of pictures of her recent activities on Instagram. She shared a picture of her daughter Camryn in her school's 'Show and Tell' session, and her brother, Wes Felix, engaged in Saysh's shoot. The pictures featured the Olympian and her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, posing for a photo, and their children indulging in fun sibling time.

Felix also shared a photo of herself in ski gear near Corey Fest, gearing up for a downhill stint.

"heavy on the multitasking," she captioned.

Allyson Felix once made her feelings known about leaving her legacy behind as a women's advocate

Beyond the Podium: How Athleta and Allyson Felix Reinvented the Brand/Athlete Partnership - 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals - (Source: Getty)

Allyson Felix has been making waves in and out of the track since early in her career. She stood up for women's rights when her former brand partner, Nike, failed to support her financially during her pregnancy. The 39-year-old also built Saysh, a women-centric company that crafts sneakers.

In conversation with Maverick Carter on Springhill, Felix wished to be remembered as someone who advocated for women.

"I think fighting for women. Just, I think that's it. Like, I hope that people see what I've done and I've, I've wanted to make things better than when I came. And I think it boils down to that. Like, when I think about, you know, what I'll tell my daughter and what she sees, that's what I want her to think about, ‘like, it's not always about you. There's a bigger picture and you can be successful, but you can also help the next person up.’ And I hope that's, um, yeah, the legacy that I leave.”

Allyson Felix etched her name among ESPN's 100 greatest athletes of the 21st century. Her resume also boasts an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from USC.

