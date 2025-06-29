"Almost lost faith and doubted"- Oblique Seville gets honest after qualifying for World Championships despite injury

Jamaican track and field athlete Oblique Seville shared a message after he took the pulse of the crowd at the JAAA/Puma National Senior and Junior Championships in Kingston, Jamaica. On the starting line, Seville stood, raising hands while everyone was in a position to sprint.

Seville was the bronze medalist winner at the 2023 World Championship in Budapest in the 4x100 meters relay. On the starting line of the national championships in Jamaica, the 24-year-old athlete stood with his hands up. The whole crowd looked in dismay as the runner screamed in pain. Seville had a cramp before the race. He stood up and took some strides to get back into position. With every ounce of strength and will, Seville produced a season's best run of 9.83s, right behind Kishane Thompson's 9.75s.

Trending

The Jamaican sprinting sensation shared a message on his social media ahead of his phenomenal run at the National Championship in Jamaica. Sharing his gratitude for god and all the people who have supported the athlete through the years, he wrote:

"I must give God thanks for taking me through once again. I almost lost faith and doubted if I would be able to start muchless finish the race, but God.... If you are out there and doubting, keep the faith and keep going. God can!!! To all the other athletes fighting through your own struggles mental or physical. Keep going👊🏾Thanks to those who have supported me throughout the years and haven’t lost faith in me."

Oblique Seville has made it to the 2025 World Championships alongside phenomeal athletes like Kishane Thompson and Ackeem Blake.

Oblique Seville reflects on what would he do if he was not an athlete while Usain Bolt trusts Seville to break his record

Oblique Seville recently opened up about what he would do if he did not sprint and clinch medals. The sprint sensation said he would have been a sports photographer if not an athlete. He would be running behind, covering races and athletes. In an Instagram post of Grand Slam Track, Seville said:

"I think you would see me taking picture of the rest of the athletes."

Jamaica's former Olympic champion Usain Bolt believes in the 24-year-old sprint sensation. In a podcast, The Fix, Bolt said he believes that Seville could break his record, as he said (via Olympics.com):

I feel like Oblique can do it. If he can stay fit during the season and get it right, I feel he can do it, because I am sure there is something there, the ability to do it."

With the 2025 Tokyo World Championships right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if the Jamaican sprinter, Oblique Seville, manages to create a new world record or not.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More