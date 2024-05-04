"Almost that time again" - Simone Biles expresses excitement over her participation at the U.S. Classic ahead of the Olympic trials

Simone Biles is geared up to make her 2024 US Classic appearance after making her season debut at the USA Gymnastics National Team Camp in April, the first since the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. She can't contain her excitement as competition day is gradually approaching.

In two weeks, the Hydration Core Classic will welcome the Olympian again; she can't keep calm while counting minutes. An Instagram photography page compiled a reel with shots of Biles mid-action at past gymnastic events. The caption reads:

"Got to shoot one of the greats"

The 27-year-old Olympian further shared this reel in her Instagram story, titled:

"almost that time again, t-2 weeks"

Simone Biles gymnastic manuevre compilation

Her following statement asserted that she's feeling the pressure already as the adrenaline-fueled event draws near.

"i could vomit lmao"

Biles is a seven-time Olympic medalist and has four Olympic gold medals. In 2023, she made her comeback at the same US Classic event and stood atop the podium with a winning total of 59.100. She then qualified for the US Gymnastics Championships to claim victory again, earning her 8th national all-around title.

With this feat, she surpassed the record of the legendary Al Jochim, who held seven titles since 1933. Her seven-Olympic medal tally also equaled her with Olympian Shannon Miller, the most for a US gymnast.

At the 2023 World Championships, Biles displayed stunning maneuvers in all the disciplines in the qualifying round, which rounded off her total score to 58.932. In the team competition, she contributed scores on the balance beam, floor, vault, and uneven bars to anchor her team to the most coveted team gold medal.

Simone Biles responded assertively to her Olympic appearance in Paris

Simone Biles faced the 'twisties' during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 2024 Summer Games will be her first Olympic stage since then.

When asked about the possibility of competing on the Today Show, she dropped a subtle hint, saying that the show host, Hoda Kotb could place a bet.

She said:

"Right now I would say that’s the path that I would love to go. So I wouldn’t mind if you [placed your bet] in the ‘yay’ section.”

This interview comes after her sixth World title claim at the 2023 World Championships. On May 17-18, the highly anticipated US Classic will take place in Hartford, Connecticut.