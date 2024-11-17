"Already feels like a completely different country" - Riley Gaines reacts to Jon Jones doing Donald Trump YMCA Dance following UFC 309 win

Riley Gaines has hailed UFC fighter Jon Jones seemingly making the Donald Trump YMCA dance moves following his heavyweight title defense. Jones scored a third-round knock-out win over Stipe Miocic to defend his heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden.

Widely regarded as the greatest of all time, Jones won the title on his heavyweight debut in March 2023 while Miocic fought for the first time since 2021. The fight was evenly balanced for the most part before Jones landed a powerful spinning kick to Miocic's midriff, causing him to double over in pain.

Following his win, the American fighter celebrated by doing the 'YMCA Trump' dance with the clip going viral over social media. Jones also greeted Trump afterward and let him hold his belt.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Gaines, a former swimmer and Trump supporter hailed Jones' dance and termed a change of culture. The 12-time All-American said she was surprised about the timing of the change with Trump only having been elected less than two weeks ago.

"I knew the culture would change—it was inevitable since wokeness' inception. But I didn't expect it to happen this quickly. Trump was elected less than two weeks ago, and it already feels like we’re living in a completely different country. Amazing," she wrote on X

Expand Tweet

Gaines supported Trump during the recently concluded Presidential elections and hoped he would protect women's rights.

"Vote for women's rights, vote for Trump" - Riley Gaines reacts to report claiming Imane Khelif has 'testicles'

Capitol Hill - Riley Gaines speaks during a discussion on transgender participation in women's sports (Source: Getty)

Riley Gaines recently slammed the media for calling Algerian boxer Imane Khelif a 'woman' after a report by a French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia claimed the Olympic gold medalist's tests had shown the presence of testicles and 'XY' chromosomes in 2023.

"Remember the man who won an Olympic gold medal in women’s boxing? His medical reports show he has XY chromosomes, male testosterone levels, testicles, & a micropenis. But that never mattered—they believe that words & feelings make you woman, not biology," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Alongside Gaines, Trump was also against the participation of Khelif in the women's competition at the Paris Olympics and promised to keep 'men out of women's sports' during his election rallies.

"Vote for women's rights. Vote for Trump," Riley Gaines wrote in another post.

Expand Tweet

Gaines hasn't taken part in competitive swimming following the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships, where she was demoted to sixth place despite tying for fifth with transgender Lia Thomas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback