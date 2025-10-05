"Always the faceless accounts"- Tara Davis-Woodhall rallies in support as Nikki Hiltz claps back at hate messages

Tara Davis-Woodhall rallied in support as Nikki Hiltz addressed trolls and hate messages they constantly receive on social media. Hiltz came off the 2025 World Championships, where they narrowly missed the 1500m podium.
Nikki Hiltz, who identifies as transgender and non-binary, has been one of the most promising 1500-meter athletes in track and field history. They came out on the International Transgender Day of Visibility in 2021 and have since been vocal about their journey. However, they have consistently received hate messages from people who fail to look beyond the binary concept of male and female, criticizing Hiltz for competing in the women's category despite not identifying as a woman.
Recently, they also talked about undergoing top surgery after the 2024 Paris Olympics and how that made them feel more like themselves. In a recent video montage of them training, Nikki Hiltz added some loathsome comments they've received. Some of them read:
"Yeah no matter how good you feel about it and how brave 'he is'. It's a man competing against women. Facts. Not sorry."
"Way to set women back 100 years"
"Did a dude beat a woman?"
Hiltz captioned the post as:
"It's actually romantic,"
Reigning Olympic and World champion in the long jump, Tara Davis-Woodhall was quick to comment under the post, rallying in support of her fellow track and field star.
"It’s always the faceless accounts. Do you boo! Do you"
Hiltz earned indoor national crowns in the 800m and 1500m this season, besides winning more podiums at the Diamond League meets.
Tara Davis-Woodhall once urged people to respect her friend Nikki Hiltz's identity
Tara Davis-Woodhall, who broke into the upper echelon of female track and field icons following her Olympic gold medal win, has consistently used her social media platforms to spread awareness about various things. In 2024, the six-time NCAA Division I All-American, Nikki Hiltz, educated their followers about the term, non-binary, and why they compete in the women's category. They also emphasized the importance of others getting their pronouns right, especially when they are competing on the track.
Supporting Hiltz, Tara Davis-Woodhall shared a message on her Instagram handle, urging fans and followers to respect her friend.
"This is my friend Nikki! They're the best and you should respect them! If you don't respect them.. then GTFO MY PAGE!! I won't tolerate anything but love and respect.”
Davis-Woodhall won her first World indoor title in 2024. She also equalled the 36-year-old meeting record at the Stockholm Diamond League this year.