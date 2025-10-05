Trans nonbinary runner Nikki Hiltz hits back at criticism they faced after opening up about their top surgery

Trans nonbinary athlete Nikki Hiltz recently clapped back at the criticism they received after opening up about the top surgery they underwent last September. Following their appearance at the 2024 Paris Games, Hiltz went through surgery to make their chest align with their gender identity.The top surgery includes removing the breast tissue to align with the person's gender identity. Although the surgery took place last September, the athlete kept it under wraps till August this year. Only their close family and friends were informed about the surgery until they made it public by sharing a few glimpses of their journey on Instagram. In a lengthy post on Instagram, they disclosed about the surgery, stating they would previously wear chest binding garments to present a flatter appearance as they did not feel like themselves without it. However, the Olympian received major backlash, criticizing the decision to undergo the surgery. Days after facing heavy criticism, Hiltz subtly slammed back by sharing a few videos on an Instagram reel. They edited a few screenshots of hatred-filled comments and added Taylor Swift's Actually Romantic song, the lyrics of which are:&quot;It's actually sweet all the time you've spent on me. It's honestly wild all the effort you've put in.&quot;They shared the video, writing:&quot;It’s actually romantic ❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNikki Hiltz competed in the 1500m at the Paris Games and settled in seventh place in the final round. Hiltz came out as a trans nonbinary in March 2021. Nikki Hiltz reflects on their challenging year after the World Athletics Championships appearance Nikki Hiltz at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)In an interview with Citius Mag Podcast after their World Athletics Championships appearance, Nikki Hiltz reflected on the year filled with struggle, highlighting the major changes they went through, including the top surgery, coaching change, and facing challenges of being a trans athlete.&quot;There was just so many things that happened along the way that were kind of like, just change. And like, even though they were really good changes, and I do them all over again, it's just hard. And then you add in like, I guess the state of the world right now and the way like, trans people are getting, I don't know, like harassed, assaulted, attacked, their rights taken away, and like, to be a member of that community and just like, to see that happening day in and day out.” (1:01:00 onwards)Nikki Hiltz finished in fifth place in the 1500m in Tokyo, Japan.